Winona State Partners with IACMI and ACE to Address Regional Industry Needs

WINONA, Minn., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winona State University will partner with the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI) to support advanced composites manufacturing training that aligns with the needs of the regional industry and supports the U.S. Department of Defense Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program.

The groundbreaking new partnership with IACMI designates Winona State as the first composites hub in the national, IACMI-managed America’s Cutting Edge (ACE) program, and highlights WSU’s commitment to enhancing workforce development, advancing community and student benefit, and supporting the revitalization of U.S. manufacturing.

This partnership will fund free, hands-on bootcamps that teach advanced skills in composites manufacturing and provide valuable opportunities for current Winona State students, alumni, and other area students. 2025 bootcamps will be held June 2–6, July 7–11, and Aug. 4–8 on the Winona State campus.

The bootcamps will focus on Composites in Automotive, one of several ACE Composites units, and will serve as a key resource for students seeking to gain valuable skills in a growing industry. Participants will connect with national experts in the field and learn directly from those at the forefront of U.S. manufacturing innovation. The program is designed to engage individuals from diverse educational backgrounds, including those with no prior experience in manufacturing.

"This partnership represents a monumental step forward for Winona State University, our students, and our community," said Eric Kerr-Anderson, Associate Professor of Composite Materials Engineering at Winona State. "Not only will this partnership provide hands-on experience and advanced manufacturing training to students, it also enhances our university's role as a hub of innovation, creating new career opportunities and strengthening our local economy."

The partnership with IACMI will fund the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment that can be used by both Winona State students and bootcamp participants. In addition, as part of the ACE initiative, WSU will hire student employees to gain hands-on experience working with this cutting-edge equipment, preparing them for careers in advanced manufacturing.

"Our partnership with Winona State University and the ACE program is a pivotal investment in workforce development," said Dr. Uday Vaidya, Chief Technology Officer, IACMI. "Through this initiative, we are building a sustainable, diverse workforce equipped with the skills needed to thrive in modern manufacturing careers."

This new ACE hub adds to a growing network of workforce development centers dedicated to advancing U.S. manufacturing. To date, over 13,000 people have registered for an ACE online course and more than 2,900 students have completed an in-person bootcamp, all at no cost to participants.

Interested students, alumni, and community members can register for the bootcamps and find out more information about the program by visiting the registration page.

About Winona State University

Founded in 1858, Winona State University is a comprehensive, regional public university with campuses in Winona and Rochester. The oldest member of the Minnesota State system, WSU offers more than 80 undergraduate, pre-professional, licensure, graduate and doctorate programs in five colleges: Business, Education, Liberal Arts, Nursing & Health Sciences, and Science & Engineering.

Winona State is ranked among the Top 40 universities in the Midwest region (U.S. News and World Report, 2022-23) and has been named among the “Best in the Midwest” by The Princeton Review for 20 consecutive years. The University generates $447.9 million in economic impact for the region per year. The university’s mission is to enhance the intellectual, social, cultural and economic vitality of the people and communities it serves: a community of learners improving our world. For more information, visit winona.edu.

About America’s Cutting Edge (ACE)

America’s Cutting Edge, supported by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program, is a national training program designed to reestablish American leadership in the machine tool industry through transformative thinking, technological innovation, and workforce development. The curriculum – developed by University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Professor Dr. Tony Schmitz and Dr. Uday Vaidya, IACMI CTO and the UT-Oak Ridge National Laboratory Governor’s Chair for Advanced Composites Manufacturing – combines advanced training and techniques from the University of Tennessee, the scientific expertise of the Department of Energy’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the proven workforce development capabilities of IACMI.

www.americascuttingedge.org

About IACMI

The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation , or IACMI–The Composites Institute®, is dedicated to securing U.S. global leadership in advanced manufacturing by connecting people, ideas, and technology. IACMI is a 165-plus member community of industry, academic institutions, and government organizations working to enhance U.S. manufacturing competitiveness, with a strong focus on technology, commercialization and workforce development. Established in 2015 by the Department of Energy , IACMI is one of 18 Manufacturing USA Institutes collaborating to accelerate new technology, create new products, reduce costs and risks, and equip the workforce with future-ready skills. IACMI also partners with the Department of Defense to scale up industry-driven job skills and revitalize American manufacturing. Based in Knoxville, Tennessee, IACMI is managed by the Collaborative Composite Solutions Corporation, a not-for-profit organization established by The University of Tennessee Research Foundation .

www.iacmi.org

Media Contact:

Michael Alachnowicz | IACMI Communications Specialist

michaela@iacmi.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.