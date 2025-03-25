Seattle Plastic Surgery Now Offers Deep Plane Facelift

SEATTLE, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Among the leading plastic surgery clinics in the Northwest, Seattle Plastic Surgery, is now proud to offer a deep plane facelift to its surgical offerings. A deep plane facelift involves lifting the different layers of the face—the skin, SMAS (superficial musculoaponeurotic system), fat, and muscles—separately for a more natural and longer-lasting youthful appearance.

Traditional facelift surgery lifts all layers of the face at once. This can have certain advantages because it is a less invasive procedure and can still yield good results. However, deep plane facelifts often look more natural since each layer's positioning and individual anatomy are assessed and lifted separately. The results of a deep plane facelift last longer.

Here are some frequently asked questions and their answers to get a better understanding of deep plane facelifts:

What is the Average Cost of a Deep Plane Facelift?

The exact cost of a deep plane facelift depends on a patient’s specific needs and the choices they make concerning their surgery. In some cases, a deep plane facelift can be performed under local anesthesia, which significantly reduces the cost. Patients will receive a customized price quote at their consultation appointment. In the United States, the average cost of a deep plane facelift ranges between $15,000 and $30,000.

Who Is and Is Not an Ideal Candidate?

The ideal deep plane facelift candidate will likely have more advanced signs of aging and sagging along the jawline, neck, and chin. Patients should be in good health and understand what to expect from the surgery and results. People who are not ideal candidates may include patients without enough sagging to warrant a full deep plane facelift. Certain health conditions or situations may complicate candidacy such as bleeding disorders, a proneness to keloid scars, and major unmanaged conditions.

How Much Is the Cost of a Deep Plane Facelift in Seattle?

At Seattle Plastic Surgery, the average cost of a deep plane facelift ranges around $14,995, but this cost may fluctuate based on the particular surgeon and anesthesia given.

About Seattle Plastic Surgery: Serving the Seattle area for over three decades, Seattle Plastic Surgery offers face, body, and breast cosmetic surgery, medical spa, and non-surgical cosmetic procedures. With cosmetic and plastic surgeons specializing in multiple areas, Seattle Plastic Surgery offers patients high-quality expertise and several options to find the right surgeon and procedure.

Seattle Plastic Surgery

206-324-1120

