Leylah Annie & Family Foundation Partners with First Serve Miami to Empower Local Youth Through Tennis

New Free Youth Tennis Program to Launch at Buccaneer Park in Miami Gardens, Announced During Miami Open

MIAMI, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tennis star Leylah Fernandez and her family’s nonprofit, the Leylah Annie & Family Foundation, have joined forces with First Serve Miami to launch a new community tennis initiative aimed at underserved youth. Announced during the Miami Open celebrations, the program will kick off this summer at Buccaneer Park in Miami Gardens and offer free tennis instruction, mentorship, and academic enrichment for children ages 5 to 18.

“This partnership truly means a lot to me, as it brings together two things I’m incredibly passionate about – giving back to the community and sharing the love of tennis,” said Fernandez, who lives in Miami. “Together, we’ll help empower local youth by giving them the tools to grow both on and off the court.”

The initiative will combine the Leylah Annie & Family Foundation’s mission to uplift communities through sport with First Serve Miami’s longstanding commitment to providing tennis, life skills, and educational opportunities to Miami-area youth. The after-school program will focus on character development, leadership, teamwork, and academic success—alongside athletic training.

“First Serve Miami is thrilled to join forces with the Leylah Annie & Family Foundation to create lasting impact for Miami’s youth,” said Angie Rivera, Executive Director of First Serve Miami. “Our shared vision will help provide these young people with the tools they need to succeed in all areas of life.”

The partnership was officially announced at First Serve Miami’s fundraising luncheon at Hard Rock Stadium. This year’s theme, “Serving Up Tennis through Programs, Parks and Partnerships,” highlights the tennis community’s growing efforts to expand access and equity in the sport.

For more information, visit www.leylahanniefoundation.org and firstservemiami.org .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84588a18-0f6a-4a02-b99a-40b198b0a456

