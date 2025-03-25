Step2 Makes a Splash with New Pool and Patio Products

Step2, leading manufacturer of innovative toy and home products, expands spring line with new pool and patio items perfect for time spent outside

STREETSBORO, Ohio, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Step2, leading manufacturer of play, patio and pool products, introduced new outdoor products perfect for the warmer months ahead. The company is expanding their popular line of weather-resistant Vero pool products, first introduced in 2023, with redesigned loungers, chairs, tables and family fun items including a pool slide, pool basketball hoop and pool volleyball net. In addition, they are introducing a new upscale line of Mondello pool products that feature sleek and modern designs to enhance any backyard.

New Spring Products available at www.step2.com include:

Vero Collection: top-selling line of pool products built with marine-grade stainless steel hardware, ensuring durability in chlorine and saltwater environments. New this spring includes:





Mondello Collection: the luxury Mondello line features ergonomic silhouettes that are both beautiful and functional. Both the Mondello Chair and Lounger include a removable shade cover. New this spring includes:

Mondello Chair with Shade ™: this chair is a statement piece that delivers comfort and contemporary style with luxury in every detail. This pool lounge chair is designed for use in water up to 15 in. Includes optional shade cover. Retails for $449.99.

™: this chair is a statement piece that delivers comfort and contemporary style with luxury in every detail. This pool lounge chair is designed for use in water up to 15 in. Includes optional shade cover. Retails for $449.99. Mondello Lounger with Shade ™ : this versatile and adaptable lounger is a statement piece that delivers comfort and contemporary style with luxury in every detail. This lounger features an optional shade cover and can be used in water up to 15 in. Retails for $499.99.

this versatile and adaptable lounger is a statement piece that delivers comfort and contemporary style with luxury in every detail. This lounger features an optional shade cover and can be used in water up to 15 in. Retails for $499.99. Mondello Side Table ™ : this functional side table can be used inside or outside of the pool and fits snugly next to the Mondello Lounger. Retails for $179.99.

this functional side table can be used inside or outside of the pool and fits snugly next to the Mondello Lounger. Retails for $179.99. Mondello Pool Accessories ™: the Mondello adjustable beverage holder, Mondello phone holder and Mondello headrest provide the ultimate in relaxation this summer. Available in gray and coral colors. Retails for $69.99.

Step2 Fernway and Lakewood Rain Barrels: whether you're watering your lawn or flowers, the Fernway and Lakewood Rain Barrels combine long-lasting durable construction with a thoughtfully designed, nature-inspired aesthetic that enhances any outdoor space. The Lakewood features a 60-gallon capacity and the Fernway features a 50-gallon capacity and large openings for use with 2x3 or 3x4 downspout. Retails for $149.99-$179.99.

Step2 Planters: the beautiful new designs of the Step2 outdoor planters are all created with function in mind. They are all made of durable, weather-resistant resin and come in multiple designs and colors. New for 2025 season are the Wave collection featuring 20x24 Wave planters and Wave trough planters, as well as new Tremont 20x24 planters, Tremont Trough planters and Tremont Raised Planter to compliment the existing Tremont collection. Retails for $69.99 - $169.99.

"We are ready to “Splash into Summer”, and our new outdoor products are designed to make every moment outside even better,” said Kelley Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer. “Whether you are sitting by the pool, relaxing on your patio, or enjoying time with family and friends, our new line of products are not only durably constructed, but have been thoughtfully designed to elevate any outdoor experience.”

For more information on Step2, or their new line of products, visit www.step2.com or follow them on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok, X , YouTube , Pinterest , and LinkedIn .

About The Step2 Company:

Step2 has been a leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing children’s and home products for over 30 years. From imaginative kids' toys to resilient planters and sleek pool loungers, Step2 brings high-quality, durable innovative products that bring fun and style to your home for many years to come.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Abby Penich

Arrowhead Communications

630.212.2229

abby@arrowheadcommunications.com

