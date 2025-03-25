Mastery Made Easy: HIKMICRO's New FALCON 2.0 and CONDOR LRF 2.0 Introduced at the JAGD & HUND 2025

DORTMUND, GERMANY, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIKMICRO, a leading optics manufacturer, will unveil its latest thermal hunting innovations, the FALCON 2.0 and CONDOR LRF 2.0 thermal monoculars, at JAGD & HUND Dortmund 2025. The event, taking place from January 28 to February 2 at Messe Dortmund, will showcase these groundbreaking devices that embody the company’s "Mastery Made Easy" philosophy.





The FALCON 2.0 and CONDOR LRF 2.0 represent significant advancements in thermal imaging technology, focusing on one-handed operation and superior image quality. These devices feature a highly sensitive 15mK thermal detector, capturing minute temperature differences and providing rich image details on a 0.49" display.

The CONDOR LRF 2.0 series features an integral laser rangefinder and has an ergonomic design that cradles the hand. Meanwhile, the FALCON 2.0 maintains a traditional cylindrical shape.

Mr. Wang, HIKMICRO's R&D expert, stated, "We have made comprehensive improvements to the FALCON and CONDOR models with 'Mastery Performance' and 'One-handed, easy operation' functions. We have made these advancements while maintaining high image quality to provide the most comfortable observation. The enhanced usability will deliver a simplified and intuitive operating experience."

Both models incorporate HIKMICRO's Shutterless Image System (HSIS), eliminating image freeze and guaranteeing continuous, smooth viewing. The devices boast an optimized 21700 battery, offering over six hours of operation time, and are compatible with external power banks for extended use. The laser rangefinder function can precisely determine ranges up to 1000m (±1m), enhancing shot placement accuracy for safe and humane hunting.

The new models feature a rear focus wheel and inline button arrangement, certifying intuitive operation for hunters of all ages. The devices offer multiple carrying options, including a neck strap, wrist lanyard, and monocular carrying bag, catering to various hunting styles and preferences.

Stefan Li, HIKMICRO’s overseas director, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation, stating, "HIKMICRO's vision is to keep blazing the trail by creating more precise, faster and easier ways to help hunters master the mystery of the night. These new devices reflect our dedication to user-centered innovation and understanding hunters' needs in the field."

About HIKMICRO

HIKMICRO is a world-leading optics brand dedicated to "Continually Make Crafted Confidence" for hunters. The company focuses on user-centered innovation, combining technological breakthroughs with traditional hunting values and expert craftsmanship to deliver superior hunting experiences.

Contact Information

Brand: HIKMICRO

Contact: Lina Wang

Email: wanglina21@hikmicrotech.com

Website: https://www.hikmicrotech.com/en/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.