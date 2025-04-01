CSL Metro Marks Its 10-Year Anniversary with Expanded Virtual Services

Arlington nonprofit, Center for Spiritual Living Metro (CSL Metro) ushers in new era with a focus on Zoom-based meditation and spiritual programs.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CSL Metro is excited to announce its ten-year anniversary serving the spiritual community. Like many organizations, Center for Spiritual Living Metro made the decision to expand its online programs and services post-COVID. This change remains in place today so that the organization can meet its members where they want to participate.“Our goal is to remain relevant in today’s evolving spiritual landscape,” said Rev. Jackie LaBarre, who was recently appointed Senior Minister of CSL Metro. “We are passionate about building a global community where individuals not only experience personal spiritual growth but also rise in consciousness and compassion, igniting a ripple effect of light and healing in the world. This is at the heart of our 2025 global vision: Rising Higher, Growing Deeper.”CSL Metro’s virtual offerings include a variety of transformative programs, such as:• Daily Meditation• Monthly VisioningCSL Metro also offers virtual study groups, educational courses, and its Annual Spiritual Living Retreat, which will be held as a hybrid event to accommodate both in-person and virtual participation.Rooted in the teachings of Dr. Ernest Holmes and the philosophy of The Science of Mind, Center for Spiritual Living Metro embraces the Divine Truth of Oneness and honors all spiritual traditions. Its core values—Kindness, Respect, Honesty, Compassion, and Equity—guide the community toward deeper awareness of Spirit’s presence in all life.With a strong foundation of over six licensed practitioners, a dedicated leadership team, and a committed ministerial staff, CSL Metro continues to grow and serve its members with integrity and love. The organization also has strong ties to CSL chapters in other states as well through its partnerships with centers in Oslo and Kenya, bringing diverse spiritual programs to a worldwide audience.Rev. Dr. Therisia Hall was the founding minister of CSL Metro and now serves in an Emeritus role with the organization. Over the last 10 years, Rev. Hall has played a pivotal role in building the framework for CSL Metro’s programs, and during her tenor served as co-chair of the Global Services Committee.On April 1, 2025, Rev. Jackie LaBarre officially assumed the role of Senior Minister. A seasoned life coach and spiritual teacher, Rev. LaBarre is deeply committed to guiding others through spiritual practices such as meditation, affirmative prayer, and visioning.As a nonprofit organization, CSL Metro relies on donations and active member support to fund its programs and initiatives. For more information on how to get involved, please visit www.cslmetro.org

