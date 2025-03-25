aiCraft.Fun Soars to 500K+ Users in a Month, 1st AI Revolution on Monad Ready to Launch





SINGAPORE, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aiCraft.fun, a rising star in the AI and Web3 space featured on Bitcoin.com , is making significant strides as the leading AI Agent Launchpad on Monad, a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain. With a user base approaching 500K+ in just one month, and a notable presence at the PLS 369 Conference in Las Vegas, the platform is positioning itself as a key player in the intersection of AI, blockchain, and real-world business applications.

aiCraft.fun: Expanding Reach Through 20+ Strategic Partnerships

aiCraft.fun has secured partnerships with Kintsu, Magma, Bean Exchange, and 17+ other firms, broadening its AI Agent applications across diverse sectors. aiCraft’s AI Agents optimize supply chain processes, leveraging Monad’s 10,000 TPS throughput via parallel execution on Kintsu, a liquid staking platform. AI solutions by aiCraft also enter the entertainment sector in collaboration with Magma, a Web3 gaming infrastructure provider, to transform in-game economies—an industry projected to reach $8.6 billion in revenue by 2027, per Newzoo research.

These collaborations build on aiCraft’s existing work with Fizen.io, integrating Travel AI Agents into the Fizen Super App and its portfolio of 4,000+ global gift card brands, including Nike, Adidas, and Uber. They showcase aiCraft's ability to deliver tailored AI solutions across industries.

Unmatched Community Growth: 500K+ Users and 12M Transactions in Over One Month

As a result of massive go-to-market strategies, aiCraft.fun’s growth trajectory is striking, signaling a huge launch ahead. The platform has surged to over half a million users in just over a month—a 141% jump from the 360K reported on March 17, 2025—while racking up 12M transactions, a 200% increase from 6M in the same period. This meteoric rise has solidified aiCraft’s position as a Top 3 dApp on Monad, surpassing giants like Uniswap and Magic Eden.

With a weekly active user (WAU) of 210K, and a global reach spanning the US, UK, Hong Kong, China, Japan, aiCraft.fun is capturing the imagination of creators and businesses worldwide. Its $AICFUN token sale has also sparked buzz, with over 200 KOLs sharing posts, reflecting the excitement around this AI Agent platform.

Hit the Spotlight at PLS 369 Conference: AI Meets Crypto Innovation

aiCraft.fun’s momentum reached new heights at the PLS 369 Conference, at the Flamingo Las Vegas Conference Center. The team was thrilled to see their advisor, Joey Bertschler, take the stage on the AI panel, bringing aiCraft’s vision of smart tech solutions to the forefront of the crypto and business innovation conversation. Joey, a thought leader with ties to OpenAI and Forbes, highlighted how platforms like aiCraft are bridging AI and blockchain to solve real-world problems, from travel to retail to gaming.

“Seeing Joey at PLS 369 was a proud moment for us,” said Harry, CEO of aiCraft.fun. “We’re en route to making AI Agents a cornerstone of Web3 innovation, and events like these put aiCraft in the global spotlight where it belongs.”

Why aiCraft.fun Is the Future of AI and Web3

Built natively on Monad—a Layer-1 blockchain with $244M in funding and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility—aiCraft.fun empowers creators to train, deploy, and monetize AI Agents easily. From Sales Agents driving revenue for travel and retail to Income Generation Agents earning passive income via tips and commissions, the platform’s one-click deployment and tokenization features (via Initial Agent Offerings) are a game-changer.

With the massive buzz on X by KOL, 20 B2B partners ready to deploy AI Agents, and a technical advisor from OpenAI and Forbes, aiCraft.fun is not just a dApp—it’s a movement. Harry expressed deep appreciation for the platform’s community: “We’re incredibly grateful to the aiNADs community for driving this growth. Their support has been invaluable, and we’re thrilled to be launching our first AI Agent with our partners and rolling out the $AICFUN token.” Built on Monad, which has raised $244 million and offers Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, aiCraft is preparing to deploy its first AI Agent and launch its token, marking a pivotal step in its journey.

Join the AI Revolution Today

The future of AI and Web3 is here, and aiCraft.fun is leading the charge. Whether you’re a creator looking to earn passive income or a business aiming to supercharge operations, now is the time to get involved.

