Denny’s Unveils the Happiest Deal in America – Buy A Slam® and Get One for A Friend for $1

Guests can buy an Original Grand Slam® or All-American Slam®, and get a side of dopamine by dining with friends

Spartanburg, SC, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What’s better than one Denny’s breakfast Slam? Two breakfast Slams! Denny’s announced today a deal sure to return the power of the almighty dollar and increase social dining among friends. Available now through May 9 for dine-in only, breakfast lovers and diner fans can buy an Original Grand Slam or All-American Slam and get the second for a friend for just $1*. That’s one George Washington, four quarters, or 100 pennies for a craveable, hearty breakfast sure to have diners saying, “In Denny’s We Trust.”

Denny’s Buy One Slam Get One for $1 Deal comes at a time when, according to the 2025 Happiness Report, social disconnection is prevalent and increasing among young adults. The remedy? Dining with friends, as the report also shows, sharing more meals together is associated with overall greater subjective wellbeing[1] . Further, an Oxford University study found that eating with friends offers significant health benefits, including releasing feel-good hormones such as oxytocin and dopamine.

Whether it’s reconnecting with an old friend, a first date or even meeting up with a stranger, Denny’s Buy One Slam Get One for a $1 Deal is the perfect reason to extend an invite. Fans in need of a clever opening line or a boost of courage can head to Denny’s social channels for text ideas to initiate a “Denny’s Date.”

Packed with protein and bursting with bold flavors, such as hot fluffy buttermilk pancakes, diners can satisfy breakfast cravings at any time of the day for just a buck. Denny’s is the only place where guests can choose between these two iconic meals – the Original Grand Slam and the All-American Slam – or enjoy one of each - all at an unbeatable value! https://www.dennys.com/bogo-deals-dennys-buy-one-get-one-1-grand-slam-all-american-slam

The Buy One Slam Get One for $1 menu options:

Original Grand Slam: Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with eggs your way, two slices of Applewood-smoked bacon strips, and sizzling all-pork sausage links.

or

All-American Slam: Three scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, served with Applewood-smoked bacon strips, sizzling all-pork sausage links, crispy hashbrowns, and your choice of bread.

“Our guests come to Denny’s looking for a delicious meal, at an unbeatable price, and that is exactly what we are delivering with the Buy One Slam Get One for a Dollar Deal,” said Patty Treviño, Denny’s chief brand officer. “Denny’s booths are always open and now guests can come in and enjoy a delicious meal for one dollar – that’s huge. We’re thrilled to create additional savings for our guests and welcome them in with America’s happiest deal.”

In addition to the promotional Slam items, guests looking for the best meal for the price can take advantage of Denny’s $2 $4 $6 $8 Value Menu, with an array of diner classics and fan favorites, including All You Can Eat Pancakes, Everyday Value Slam®, Classic Burger with Fries, Super Slam® and more.

* Valid at participating locations for dine-in only. Limited time offer. Additional restrictions may apply. Buy one All-American Slam or Original Grand Slam and get a second for $1. Valid March 24 – May 9, 2025. May not be combined with any other offer. Dine-in only at participating US locations. One offer per person. No takeout or menu item substitutions. Meal only; does not include beverages, tax, gratuity, or applicable surcharges. A $0.50 per egg plate surcharge applies at some locations. If surcharge is applied to first plate, it will also apply to the second. See menus or ask your server for surcharge details. Offer is subject to availability. No cash value. Not redeemable for cash

###

About Denny’s Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, and our annual fundraiser with No Kid Hungry.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 25, 2024, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,499 restaurants, 1,438 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 61 of which were company-operated. This includes 165 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

