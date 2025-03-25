2025 Louisiana Energy Conference to Be Held May 27- 29 at the Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans Celebrating 25 Years of All Things Energy

NEW ORLEANS, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 25th Anniversary Louisiana Energy Conference (LEC) will be held midday Tuesday May 27 through Thursday, May 29, 2025 at the Four Seasons Hotel, New Orleans, located at 2 Canal Street, at the foot of Canal Street on the Mississippi River. Conference registration is now open and hotel reservations can be secured through the web site, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com .

The 2025 Conference will feature three key topical areas of discussion:

Tuesday, May 27, 11:30 am – 5:30 pm: Conference will begin this year with lunch and includes Gulf of America/Offshore with exploration and production (E&P) and oil services/infrastructure panels and presentations;

Wednesday, May 28, 8 am – 5:30 pm: U.S. Onshore and International with E&P and oil services/infrastructure panels and presentations; and

Thursday, May 29, 7:00 am – 5:30 pm: Future Energy with LNG, Carbon Capture (CCUS), Renewables, New Energy Technology, Power Generation and Infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence and other related panels and presentations.

In total there will be a series of more than 35 panels and presentations that will discuss key traditional domestic and international oil and natural gas industry topics as well as sessions dedicated to future energy developments. Executives from a variety of leading public and private E&P and oil field services companies as well as representatives from energy-related private equity firms, industry trade groups, regulatory agencies, investment banks, institutional research groups, industry advisory firms, insurance, and law firms will participate in the panel discussions and presentations.

What’s New in 2025

Breakfast Meeting Tables: On Wednesday, May 28 from 7:00 to 8:30 a.m., participating companies will have the opportunity to meet informally with attendees and enjoy a full breakfast. Tables are limited and available for panelist firms and other energy industry companies only.

Keynote Speaker: On Wednesday afternoon, prior to our networking event at the Vue Orleans, we are pleased to have Stephen Jury, Vice Chairman - J.P. Morgan Private Bank, return as our keynote speaker.

Technology Breakfast: On Thursday morning May 29, we will host a new energy technology breakfast session that will feature exciting new private companies that have the potential to transform the industry.

Exhibitor Tables: Service companies looking to promote their business have an opportunity to host an Exhibitor Table in one of the prominent foyers of the conference space. Exhibitors will have the opportunity to connect, network and mingle with key leaders in the energy industry. Potential interested exhibitors should contact us at info@LouisianaEnergyConference.com .

Agenda

The 2025 agenda is under development and will be posted to the Conference web site, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com , by March 31 and will be continually updated. The site currently includes the panelist firms who have confirmed participation.

Networking Events

On Tuesday, May 27 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, our Welcome Reception will be held at The MISI , featuring cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, fabulous live jazz, and plenty of networking. The MISI is a beautiful new venue in the historic Jax Brewery on the Mississippi River, across the street from Jackson Square and the French Quarter.

On Wednesday, May 28, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, our premier networking event of the Conference will be held at Vue Orleans , an amazing venue on the 34th floor of the Four Seasons Hotel that showcases the culture of New Orleans with commanding 360-degree views of the Mississippi River and New Orleans.

On Thursday, May 29, from 5:30 - 7:00 pm, our Closing Reception will offer you the opportunity to wind down and recap the previous day's discussions before enjoying New Orleans for the remainder of your stay. The venue will be announced in the coming weeks.

Attendance at special events during the Conference is limited so please register as soon as possible.

Host Hotel

Al Petrie Advisors is very pleased to announce our LEC is returning to the Four Seasons Hotel in 2025 based on the strong positive feedback from last year. The Four Seasons is Louisiana’s only five-star hotel. It is located at the foot of Canal Street at the Mississippi River in an area that has undergone significant redevelopment in recent years with new hotels, more high-quality restaurants, additional attractions, and the full transformation of Caesars New Orleans. Visit www.fourseasons.com/neworleans to learn more about this great new venue.

Conference registration is now open through the Conference web site as well as the ability to reserve rooms online at the very special rate of $285 per night. The hotel has offered this rate to Conference attendees from May 24 to May 31 for those who wish to arrive early or stay extra nights at the hotel. This special rate is only available through May 9, 2025. Rooms may sell out quickly so reservations should be made as soon as possible.

Attendance and Registration

Attendance at the Conference is directed to investment professionals including buy side and sell side analysts and portfolio managers, as well as private equity and wealth management executives and trust officers; we also welcome public and private energy company management and advisors to the industry. Attendance at the Conference is expected to qualify for continuing education credits for Louisiana and Mississippi Certified Public Accountants and Chartered Financial Analysts.

The cost for all attendees will be $395 per person which includes all daytime and evening events associated with the Conference.

The Sponsors of the event are pleased to offer free attendance to the first 100 investment professionals who register before April 30, 2025. Additional details are available on the event web site, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com .

Confirmed investment professional attendees will be offered the opportunity to register for one-on-one meetings with companies participating on the panels. Over 80 E&P, oil field service, and future energy and other panelist firms are expected to take part in the Conference.

The Conference is being hosted by Al Petrie Advisors. For additional information on attendance and sponsorship opportunities, please call (504) 799-1953 or email info@LouisianaEnergyConference.com .

201 Saint Charles Avenue Suite 4120 New Orleans, Louisiana 70170

Contact: Al Petrie (504) 799-1953

