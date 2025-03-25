Landmark Supreme Court Ruling May Help Unlock $150 Trillion “American Birthright” Hidden for Over a Century

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A startling revelation from former CIA advisor and national security economist Jim Rickards is shining a light on what he calls the “largest untapped asset in American history” —a $150 trillion store of mineral wealth buried beneath U.S. federal lands, untouched for over 160 years.

Rickards, who has advised the Reagan administration, the Federal Reserve, and the Pentagon, says a recent Supreme Court decision has set the stage for a historic national unlock that could shift the balance of power in the United States for generations.

“We’re about to see a tectonic shift in who controls America’s future,” says Rickards. “And very few are prepared.”

A Legal Time Bomb, Buried in the U.S. Code

At the core of Rickards’ warning is Title 30 of the U.S. Code, originally modified by the 42nd Congress to establish a quiet provision governing mineral wealth on federal lands. For decades, the provision remained obscure and untouched—until now.

According to Rickards, the government has effectively sat on 28% of U.S. territory that includes world-class deposits of copper, lithium, uranium, and rare earth metals. These resources are critical to defense systems, AI technology, and industrial infrastructure.

Chevron Doctrine Overturned: “Now We Can Go Get Them”

The long-standing Chevron Doctrine—which gave regulatory agencies sweeping power to interpret the law—was recently struck down by the Supreme Court. Rickards claims this ruling removes the final roadblock that prevented access to America’s resource wealth.

“Now… for the first time in half a century – we can go get them,” he said.

National Security at Stake

Rickards warns that this isn’t just about economics—it’s about strategic independence. For years, the U.S. has relied heavily on adversarial nations like China for access to rare minerals. But that arrangement, Rickards says, has become increasingly dangerous.

“The U.S. government admits… We rely on China for 100% of 20 key minerals,” he notes.

As China tightens its grip on supply chains, unlocking America’s own reserves may become a matter of national survival.

A New Economic Era?

Rickards envisions this as the beginning of what he calls a return to the “American System” —a strategy supported by past presidents from Washington to Eisenhower that emphasizes domestic production, sovereign wealth, and national resilience.

“This is about reclaiming what was always meant for the American people,” he says.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the White House, CIA, and Pentagon, with over four decades of experience in economic warfare, national security, and global finance. He has been involved in some of the most critical financial operations in modern history—from the 1980s Petrodollar Accord to post-crisis planning after 2008.

