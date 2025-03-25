SAC Wireless Expands Deployment Services into EV Charging, Fiber, and Commercial Solar

CHICAGO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAC Wireless , a Nokia Company and leading provider of communication network infrastructure, today formally announced an expansion of professional services to include the deployment of fiber, commercial solar, and EV charging station projects. Company operations will be handled by two overlapping divisions, the Enterprise Delivery Group (EDG) will manage SAC’s expanded capabilities while the Customer Delivery Group (CDG) remains a trusted deployment partner for wireless carriers and other telecommunications companies.

“SAC’s 30th anniversary is next year. We’re proud of our accomplishments in the telecommunications space and the mission critical projects we’re currently leading in these new arenas,” said Chris Bondurant, CEO of SAC Wireless. “From Day 1, SAC helped the nation’s wireless carriers bring countless cities online and steadily upgrade those networks to 4G and 5G. In the past decade, we’ve been helping major public utilities and enterprise customers to design and deploy secure, highly available, and highly reliable PLTE networks. SAC’s expanded capabilities reflect where growth opportunities are greatest today.”

SAC EDG delivers mission-critical deployment and network connection solutions for public utilities and the operators of EV charging station networks, commercial solar grids, and data centers. For public utilities, the private networks SAC deploys support advanced metering, falling conductor protection, regulatory compliance, network security and consolidation, and much more. For renewable energy clients, SAC helps public and private partnerships meet ambitious development goals while leveraging available incentives, rebates, and grants whenever possible.

SAC CDG continues to provide enterprise clients, national and regional wireless carriers, tower companies, and broadband providers with industry-leading project management, including Telecom Site Acquisition, Architecture & Engineering, and Construction. Ala carte deployment services are also available on-demand at SAC Express .

About SAC Wireless

SAC Wireless, founded in 1996, is a wholly owned, independently operating Nokia company based in Chicago. Decades of strategic consulting and field experience enable SAC to help wireless carriers, public utilities, and private enterprise customers plan, design, build and upgrade wireless communication networks. We have steadily expanded our expertise and resources to serve the telecommunication and renewable energy sectors as a one-stop project management provider. We provide customized, end-to-end solutions for new construction, retrofits, and upgrades. Innovative Designs, Precisely Deployed

For more information visit sacw.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

press@sacw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.