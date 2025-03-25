MEXC DEX+ Becomes the First to Integrate with PumpSwap, the New Native DEX from pump.fun





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that MEXC DEX+ has become the first DEX aggregator to integrate with PumpSwap, the new native DEX from pump.fun . This integration marks an important step in the strategic partnership between MEXC and pump.fun, as well as the integration of centralized finance (CeFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi).

MEXC has recently launched its innovative hybrid product, DEX+, which enables users to trade directly on DEXs through the MEXC App and website, giving users the ability to trade over 10,000 tokens available on Raydium and pump.fun. In addition, MEXC has kicked off a strategic partnership with pump.fun. With the integration of PumpSwap, DEX+ will support more assets in the Solana ecosystem, offering higher liquidity and earlier access to potential on-chain assets.

pump.fun is the world's leading crypto token launchpad where anyone can create their own token for free. Recently, pump.fun launched PumpSwap, its new native DEX, and MEXC DEX+ has become the first DEX aggregator to integrate with PumpSwap through this partnership. MEXC aims to provide a streamlined, accessible experience for the growing memecoin community, further solidifying its commitment to innovative solutions within the crypto space. Additionally, MEXC DEX+ will feature a trending assets leaderboard on pump.fun, showcasing top-performing assets from both its P2P market and external markets. Through DEX+, users will gain early access to a variety of trending assets.

"With the launch of DEX+ and integration with PumpSwap, MEXC is not only meeting the growing demand for decentralized trading solutions but also paving the way for the future of trading by providing users with access to a broader array of assets and more opportunities in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape. DEX+ is positioning itself as the go-to platform for users seeking both security and cutting-edge access to on-chain assets," said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC.

Looking ahead, MEXC DEX+ will expand to include additional DEXs and blockchain networks and is set to play a pivotal role in the continued expansion of the DeFi and DEX ecosystems. As more users embrace decentralized trading, the convergence of CeFi and DeFi models will become increasingly crucial. Through DEX+, MEXC is at the forefront of this shift, offering users a seamless bridge between centralized and decentralized finance while enhancing the overall trading experience.

To bring this vision to life and strengthen our commitment to innovative ecosystems, MEXC proudly introduces the "Rising Star" program, a new initiative designed to spotlight outstanding projects emerging from the DEX+ platform. Centered on community feedback, the program offers high-performing projects the unique opportunity to list on MEXC's centralized exchange at no cost—bridging the gap between decentralized and centralized trading environments. For more details, please visit: https://www.mexc.com/rising-star

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 34 million users across 170+ countries and regions, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR Manager Lucia Hu: lucia.hu@mexc.com

