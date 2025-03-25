Submit Release
Endeavour Announces Holding(s) in Company

Endeavour Mining plc (“the Company”) announces that on 24 March 2025, it received the following notification from Blackrock, Inc. of its interests in the Company as at 21 March 2025

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BL6K5J42
Issuer Name
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
21-Mar-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
24-Mar-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 12.780000 0.330000 13.110000 31816930
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 12.110000 0.740000 12.850000  

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BL6K5J42   30988329   12.780000
Sub Total 8.A 30988329 12.780000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Securities Lending     589559 0.240000
Sub Total 8.B1   589559 0.240000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD     Cash 239042 0.090000
Sub Total 8.B2   239042 0.090000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Finance, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock HK Holdco Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Japan Holdings GK      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Finance, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) Trident Merger, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Investment Management, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Finance, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Group Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 8.710000 0.220000 8.940000%
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Finance, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Finance, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Group Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock International Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Finance, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Finance, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Fund Advisors      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Finance, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Finance, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock HK Holdco Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Finance, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Finance, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Advisors, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Finance, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Group Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock Finance, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock (Singapore) Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) BlackRock Finance, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) Trident Merger, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) BlackRock Investment Management, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) Amethyst Intermediate, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) Aperio Holdings, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) Aperio Group, LLC      

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650
12. Date of Completion
24th March 2025
13. Place Of Completion
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

