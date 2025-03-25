Global Chikungunya Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an invigorating turn of events, the global chikungunya market is anticipated to grow robustly in the upcoming years, from $0.59 billion in 2024 to $0.65 billion in 2025. The remarkable compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.8% during this period can be ascribed to factors such as increasing per capita healthcare expenditures, growing prevalence of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, rising personal disposable income, climate change, and the increasing awareness regarding mosquito-borne diseases.

Is the Chikungunya Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The chikungunya market's upward growth trajectory doesn't end here. It is estimated to scale impressive heights and amounts to $0.93 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 9.4%. This growth can be linked to an international upsurge in clinical trials, a growing geriatric population, an increasing demand for immunization, more non-government and government initiatives, increased government investments, and beneficial policies.

Are these growth trends expected to continue?

Indeed, the forecast period is set to witness some significant trends including advancements in biotechnology for vaccine development, exploration of new vaccine opportunities, innovative solutions through CRISPR and AI, strategic collaborations among pharmaceutical players, and the integration of telemedicine services. Meanwhile, the rising incidence of mosquito-borne diseases such as chikungunya, dengue, and Zika virus globally is expected to fuel the growth of the chikungunya market. These diseases, transmitted to humans by infected Aedes mosquitoes, pose substantial public health challenges worldwide. Strategies for managing these diseases include alleviating symptoms like fever, joint pain, and inflammation, thereby reducing the risk of complications and aiding recovery through hydration, pain management, and supportive care. As a result, the global incidence of mosquito-borne diseases is bound to significantly impact the chikungunya market.

Which key industry players are driving growth in this market?

Prominent players in the chikungunya market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Eurofins Scientific SE, Grifols Diagnostic Solutions Inc., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A., Euroimmun AG, Evotec SE, Valneva SE, ELITechGroup S.A.S., Vaxart Inc., BioPerfectus Biotechnology Co. Ltd., CTK Biotech Inc., Creative Diagnostics Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Biotrol Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Are there any emerging trends in this market?

In their pursuit of innovation and competitive edge, these players are focused on developing state-of-the-art vaccines to prevent disease outbreaks and address the escalating global health burden of chikungunya virus infections. Valneva SE, a France-based biotechnology company, made headlines in November 2023 when it announced the approval of IXCHIQ, a live attenuated chikungunya vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration FDA. Such advancements are likely to catalyze the growth of the chikungunya market.

How is the chikungunya market segmented?

The chikungunya market is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Antiviral Drugs, Herbal And Complementary Treatments, Supportive Care, Vaccines.

2 By Product Form: Liquid Form, Powder, Solid Form.

3 By Disease Stage: Acute, Chronic, Post-Infection.

4 By Sales Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Supermarkets.

5 By End User: Caregivers, Healthcare Professionals, Patients.

Subsegments include:

1 By Antiviral Drugs: Nucleoside Analogues, Protease Inhibitors.

2 By Herbal And Complementary Treatments: Ayurvedic Remedies, Homeopathic Treatments, Traditional Chinese Medicine.

3 By Supportive Care: Pain Relievers NSAIDs, Acetaminophen, Fluid Therapy, Physiotherapy.

4 By Vaccines: Live-Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, mRNA-Based Vaccines.

What does the regional outlook look like for the chikungunya market?

In 2024, North America held the largest share in the chikungunya market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecasts period. The chikungunya market report covers regional analyses for Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

