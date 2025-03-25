IronYun Launches 9th Generation AI Vision Platform, Rebrands as Vaidio

Vision AI leader unveils new agentic intelligence and GenAI capabilities to usher in era of visual transformation

STAMFORD, Conn., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision AI leader IronYun today announced the launch of the 9th generation of Vaidio®, its widely-adopted AI Vision Platform. The newest generation of the Vaidio platform adds powerful new agentic intelligence and GenAI capabilities that transform video into actionable insights, helping businesses improve safety, security, and operational effectiveness. The company also announced today it is rebranding as Vaidio®, marking the company’s momentum as it ushers in a new era of visual transformation, to help organizations turn sight into insight.

“Most organizations are sitting on a gold mine of valuable visual data that they haven’t been able to leverage for business intelligence until now,” said Marshall Tyler, CEO of Vaidio. “Vaidio’s Vision AI unlocks that data and makes it actionable for both security and across other operations – every camera becomes a tool for improving effectiveness.”

Large camera deployments often burden security and IT teams with costly, time-consuming manual monitoring and search, leading to slow threat responses and underutilized footage. As a result, they can’t tap into the full value of video data – neither for safety and security nor for optimizing their core operations. With Vaidio’s generative and agentic AI capabilities, organizations can not only prevent safety incidents before they escalate and accelerate security investigations, they can also quickly reconfigure and redeploy any camera to meet situational objectives, including a range of use cases that improve operational effectiveness.

Vaidio’s 9th generation opens new frontiers by embedding agentic and generative intelligence across the platform to remove the manual hurdles that have traditionally prevented organizations from fully leveraging visual intelligence across their operations. Vaidio’s 9th generation platform is delivering:

Camera Auto-Configuration and Management at Scale

Vaidio now includes a camera auto-configuration agent that uses the latest vision language models (VLMs) to automate the camera configuration process. It intelligently analyzes each camera scene, recommends analytics to apply, and auto-configures the region of interest and the default parameters for those analytics. This simplifies the user experience and expedites deployment at scale.



In addition to new camera autoconfiguration capabilities, Vaidio continues to stand out for its ability to manage existing deployments. While most video platforms and systems require cameras to be statically configured for analytics functions, the Vaidio platform allows analytics to be dynamically changed, so for example an intrusion camera by day can become an LPR camera at night.

Natural Language Enhancement

Security operations teams often face challenges when reviewing footage or investigating incidents, as traditional methods can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. The 9th generation of the Vaidio platform introduces a powerful CLIP-based analytic engine that enhances both search and alert capabilities through natural language fine-tuning. With this enhancement, users can refine both object- and attribute-based searches and alerts using natural language phrases, such as "holding a water bottle," "holding a red purse," or "wearing a football jersey."



By combining Vaidio’s proprietary object models with CLIP, the platform delivers greater accuracy than solutions based on CLIP alone. This integration enables more precise alerts and searches, ensuring that users receive relevant notifications and can quickly locate critical footage. The result is a more intuitive and efficient user experience, empowering security teams to act with greater confidence and speed.

The Vaidio platform is unique in its ability to deploy on-premise, on edge devices, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments, scaling from hundreds to hundreds of thousands of cameras. Vaidio’s integration of object-based models with new VLMs delivers more accurate output and more potential applications and its compute efficiency lowers the total cost of ownership.

Vaidio customers often adopt the platform initially to enhance security operations but soon use the platform’s flexibility to deploy cameras for a broad range of operational use cases. The Vaidio platform enables once-static cameras to be easily redeployed for goals like factory floor safety, warehouse and inventory management, vehicle tracking, crowd or traffic monitoring, and can also be tailored for an array of organization-specific use cases. Vaidio’s roadmap includes a range of vertical-specific applications for industries like healthcare, retail and hospitality as well as for campuses, smart communities and cities.

From traditional monitoring to shorter beer lines

Vaidio has not only strengthened security and safety at one renowned professional sports venue, it has also helped elevate the fan experience. Initially deployed for traditional security monitoring goals in a stadium with a capacity exceeding 65,000, the Vaidio platform quickly demonstrated its broader potential. While cameras continuously monitor the crowd for unauthorized access and suspicious behavior, they now also deliver actionable insights that help the venue streamline game-day logistics. Detailed heat maps and occupancy tracking enable staff to monitor crowd flow and quickly address congestion. Vaidio-driven cameras monitor concession areas, flagging long wait times at concession lines so that patrons can be redirected to shorter lines. Real-time alerts help address lengthy concession lines and overflowing trash cans, and staffers are allocated where they are needed most. Overall, Vaidio not only strengthens security but also improves the fan experience – including for those in the beer line.

Making schools safer, operations smoother

Farmersville Independent School District (FISD) is a public school district located in Farmersville, Texas, comprising four schools and a total student population over 2,000. FISD implemented Vaidio to enhance safety and security across its campuses and soon found several new use cases for the platform.

“At Farmersville ISD, our priority is the safety of our students and staff. Vaidio has made our learning environments more secure and its advanced features helped us proactively prepare for potential new state mandates,” said Steve Wade, Chief of Police for Farmersville ISD. “Vaidio is easy to integrate and extremely flexible. We can point a camera at any part of our schools, run it through Vaidio and create a safer, smoother experience – we’re even streamlining our elementary school's afternoon pickup process with LPR technology.”

AI pioneers partner for visual transformation

“As a visionary in the field of AI, Vaidio is revolutionizing traditional security by enhancing operational efficiency and enriching the experiences of both employees and customers," said Lauren Engebretson, Director of AI Solutions and Enablement, Compute, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). "By harnessing the power of Vaidio and HPE ProLiant Gen12 GPU-accelerated servers, which are specifically designed for large-scale AI applications, customers can unlock a new spectrum of industry-specific and customer-centric use cases."

“Whether municipal authorities, operations and logistics pros or corporate security teams, our customers uniformly see Vaidio as an instant force multiplier,” added Tyler. “Vaidio’s Vision AI saves organizations time and money at scale while making every camera more useful to their operations – and our partners are taking notice.”

Vaidio will showcase its platform at the upcoming ISC West conference. Attendees can learn more and meet Marshall and the Vaidio team at Stand 7117.

About Vaidio

Vaidio transforms conventional video into a vital source of intelligence in applications spanning real-time monitoring and alerting, video search, and business intelligence. Vaidio’s uniquely resource-efficient solution is used widely to enhance public safety, protect assets, plan investments, and optimize operations—all with significantly lower total cost of ownership. Previously known as IronYun, the company is recognized by IDC as a 'Major Player' in video analytics. The Vaidio Platform won SIA New Product Showcase awards in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023 for Mobile Applications, Commercial Monitoring, Video Analytics, Loss Prevention and in 2024 for Best New Product Overall. Vaidio is field-proven to maximize accuracy, performance and cost effectiveness across the industry's broadest array of analytics functions. The Vaidio Platform is deployed across cameras for government, healthcare, education, retail, transit, and enterprise customers worldwide. Vaidio is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA.

