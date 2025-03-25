Supply Chain AI Adoption Accelerates: New Research Shows 46% of Organizations Already Achieving Breakthrough ROI

Report reveals how unified AI platforms deliver 3.5 times higher adoption rates and breakthrough ROI compared to point solutions

ATLANTA, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deposco and Fulfillment IQ today released findings from a comprehensive joint study revealing that organizations implementing unified AI platforms in their supply chain operations achieve significantly better outcomes than those using isolated point solutions. The study, titled "AI in Supply Chain: How Leaders are Driving Breakthrough ROI," surveyed supply chain leaders across retail, ecommerce, 3PL, wholesale, and Consumer Packaged Goods industries.

Key findings from the research include:

Nearly half (46%) of organizations are already using AI in their supply chains, with most implementations still in early stages

Logistics and transportation emerged as the primary area benefiting from AI, with almost 40% of respondents reporting improvements

AI-driven solutions can reduce transportation costs by 5-10%, improve delivery reliability by up to 20%, and reduce logistics costs by 15%

78% of executives maintain separate systems for inventory, ordering, logistics, and planning, creating data silos that undermine strategic decision-making

Organizations with integrated data foundations and AI capabilities spanning planning, execution, and analytics deliver 2-3 times greater ROI than those with disconnected point solutions



"The real power of AI-driven supply chain intelligence isn't in the algorithms—it's in the ability to turn complex data into actionable, game-changing insights that drive business forward," said Reid Bishop, Senior Director of Data Science at Deposco. "Our research confirms that those who crack the code are shifting from data overload to incredible ROI through smarter decisions, automation, and time savings."

“Companies using unified AI platforms are not just improving supply chain visibility—they’re making faster decisions, cutting costs, and driving measurable ROI,” said Bhupinder Singh, Director of Product Strategy, Fulfillment IQ. “This research highlights what we see in the field every day: when AI is applied across planning, execution, and analytics on a connected foundation, it delivers real operational impact—not just tech upgrade.”

The study also found that organizations are deploying multiple AI approaches simultaneously, with Machine Learning and Generative AI (38% each) leading adoption, followed by Predictive Analytics (31%) and Robotic Process Automation (27%).

The report provides a strategic roadmap for successful AI implementation, emphasizing four key steps:

Building a unified data foundation Prioritizing fulfillment operations for quick wins Developing internal expertise through partnership Measuring outcomes that directly impact business performance

As the research indicates, organizations that invest in upskilling activities and create clear governance structures for AI see adoption rates 3.5 times higher than those focusing solely on technological capabilities.

About Deposco

Deposco's supply chain platform maps out success, accelerates execution, and navigates growth journeys, driving unparalleled efficiency and cost savings. Our AI-powered unified platform delivers actionable insights across the entire supply chain—from planning to execution—adapting like a GPS to keep organizations on the optimal path. With the industry's most extensive collection of pre-built integrations for rapid implementation, we help over 4,000 of the world's fastest-growing retailers, 3PLs, DTC ecommerce businesses, and brands navigate $50 billion in sales and 165 million consumer orders globally. For more information, go to www.Deposco.com .

About Fulfillment IQ

Fulfillment IQ is an award-winning leader in supply chain technology, empowering D2C brands, retailers, and 3PLs with innovative software development and implementation solutions. We transform supply chain challenges into growth opportunities, delivering unmatched efficiency and scalability. With expertise spanning 100M+ sq. ft. of warehouse operations, 1M+ daily transactions, and 135+ successful projects across industries like CPG, Health & Beauty, Apparel, and Consumer Electronics, we've partnered with Fortune 500 leaders like Footlocker, FedEx Supply Chain, and NFI to drive $500M in capital automation initiatives. From startups to global enterprises, Fulfillment IQ builds the foundation for your supply chain's future.

