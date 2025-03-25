LPO MSA Announces Release of Specification for Linear Pluggable Optical Modules

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFC2025 -- The LPO MSA (Linear Pluggable Optics Multi-Source Agreement) Group announced today the completion and availability of the 100 Gb/s per lane Linear Pluggable Optics Single-Mode Optical Data Transmission specification, targeting up to 800 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity. The LPO MSA is composed of 50 industry-leading networking, semiconductor, and optics companies.

This specification is a significant milestone for both the LPO MSA and networking industry. The 100G-DR-LPO specification has been validated by extensive member interoperability testing to confirm that it meets the LPO MSA’s goal of enabling broad market adoption of linear pluggable fiber optic links. The specification defines the necessary optical and electrical requirements for a robust ecosystem of LPO-compatible switch, NIC and module products. The specification covers 100 Gb/s, 200 Gb/s, 400 Gb/s and 800 Gb/s Ethernet parallel single-mode links, addressing the industry-wide challenge of reducing power, cost, and latency while ensuring the reliability of high-speed optical interconnects used in AI/ML applications. With participants representing system, module, and IC manufacturers, the February 2025 interoperability event demonstrated margins above the required link performance while successfully interfacing with a diverse ecosystem of link partners.

LPO MSA Specification Update

Building upon other industry standards such as IEEE 802.3 and OIF, the LPO MSA specification includes component, module, and system-level interoperability requirements that span both the electrical and optical interfaces operating at 100 Gb/s per lane. This specification can be found on the LPO MSA website: Specifications and White Papers

LPO MSA 200G per Lane Plans

With the completion of the 100 Gb/s per lane specification, the LPO MSA has set its sights on 200 Gb/s per lane linear implementations. It plans to work with standards development organizations such as OIF and IEEE to achieve a similar value proposition of lowering power, cost, and latency at this next speed.

“We are very impressed with the active multi-company collaboration on the LPO MSA specification,” said Mark Nowell, LPO MSA Chair, “which enabled a rapid response to the market needs for an interoperable LPO ecosystem.”

“The hard work of the MSA member companies has resulted in a very solid specification,” said Andreas Bechtolsheim, LPO MSA Co-Chair, “This allows large datacenter operators to deploy 800G LPO modules in volume with confidence.”

“It has been exciting to see the growth of the LPO MSA and the broad participation from all parts of the networking ecosystem,” said Ryan Latchman, LPO MSA Marketing Chair. “This clearly demonstrates the benefits of using open standards to drive optimal interconnect solutions.”

Please visit https://www.lpo-msa.org/ for more information.

About the LPO MSA

The LPO MSA has 50 industry-leading networking, semiconductor, and fiber optics companies and develops specifications for networking equipment and optical modules required to enable a broad ecosystem of interoperable LPO solutions. These specifications target the industry-wide challenge of reducing power, cost, and latency, while improving the reliability of high-speed optical interconnects.

