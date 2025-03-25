TOOU Design Expands to Canada: Elevating Outdoor and Commercial Spaces with Timeless, Functional Furniture

MONTREAL, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOOU Design, the globally recognized brand known for blending modern aesthetics with everyday functionality, is proud to announce its expansion into the Canadian market. With a dedication to creating high-quality, stylish, and durable furniture, TOOU brings its most iconic collections to homes, patios, and commercial spaces across the country.

From sun-drenched terraces to contemporary urban cafés, TOOU’s furniture is designed to seamlessly transition between indoor and outdoor environments, ensuring longevity, comfort, and timeless appeal. Crafted from durable, weather-resistant materials such as UV-treated polypropylene, every piece withstands the elements while maintaining its refined aesthetic.

Redefining Outdoor Living with Iconic Collections

TOOU’s outdoor collections are designed for both residential and commercial use, offering stylish, ergonomic seating and tables built to last. Among the standout collections now available in Canada:

OUTO Collection – Designed specifically for outdoor use, this collection includes stackable chairs, armchairs, lounge chairs, and rockers. Made from UV-resistant and waterproof materials, OUTO is the ultimate choice for modern patios, terraces, and poolside settings.



– Designed specifically for outdoor use, this collection includes stackable chairs, armchairs, lounge chairs, and rockers. Made from UV-resistant and waterproof materials, OUTO is the ultimate choice for modern patios, terraces, and poolside settings. Cadrea Collection – Inspired by the charm of classic bistro chairs, Cadrea modernizes this timeless silhouette with lightweight, durable polypropylene construction. Available as chairs, counter stools, and bar stools, this collection is ideal for cafés, restaurants, and hospitality spaces.



– Inspired by the charm of classic bistro chairs, Cadrea modernizes this timeless silhouette with lightweight, durable polypropylene construction. Available as chairs, counter stools, and bar stools, this collection is ideal for cafés, restaurants, and hospitality spaces. Stellar Collection – A contemporary take on mid-century school chairs, Stellar features sleek lines, ergonomic comfort, and a choice of perforated or upholstered versions. Its stackable design and durable build make it perfect for both residential and commercial environments.



– A contemporary take on mid-century school chairs, Stellar features sleek lines, ergonomic comfort, and a choice of perforated or upholstered versions. Its stackable design and durable build make it perfect for both residential and commercial environments. YARD Collection – Designed for flexibility, YARD features stackable chairs and counter stools that balance minimalist aesthetics with superior comfort. With a lightweight yet sturdy construction, it is an excellent choice for high-traffic outdoor dining and social areas.



– Designed for flexibility, YARD features stackable chairs and counter stools that balance minimalist aesthetics with superior comfort. With a lightweight yet sturdy construction, it is an excellent choice for high-traffic outdoor dining and social areas. TOMO Collection – This refined and versatile side table collection embodies Japanese simplicity and practicality. Made from recycled materials, TOMO enhances modern interiors and outdoor spaces alike with its lightweight design.



Designed for Commercial Excellence

Beyond residential spaces, TOOU Design offers innovative commercial furniture solutions tailored for trade environments. Whether furnishing a lively café, a stylish hotel lounge, an inviting restaurant terrace, or a modern office breakout area, TOOU’s collections provide ergonomic, durable, and visually striking furniture for high-traffic areas. The brand’s commitment to sustainability, comfort, and modular design ensures that architects, designers, and business owners can create welcoming and functional environments with ease.

With a growing presence in Canada, TOOU Design continues to push the boundaries of modern furniture, ensuring that every piece reflects the perfect balance of form and function.

For more information or to explore TOOU Design’s collections, visit tooucanada.com .

Media Contact: info@nulinedistribution.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24f781df-249a-4a76-8975-cdb1369a8c26

Timeless Outdoor Furniture by TOOU Design TOOU Design’s outdoor furniture collections, including OUTO, Cadrea, Stellar, YARD, and TOMO, combine durability, comfort, and modern aesthetics for residential and commercial spaces.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.