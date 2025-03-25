The First Plastic-Free Child-Resistant Cigarette Box Now Available for Cannabis Operators

Contempo Specialty Packaging Pioneers Cannabis Pre-Roll Packaging With the First-Ever 100% Paperboard, CR-Certified Cigarette Pack

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creating paperboard cannabis packaging that passes child-resistant testing has, historically, been challenging, but most difficult of all is creating a child-resistant cigarette pack. Now, after years of development, Contempo Specialty Packaging has succeeded in innovating the world’s first child-resistant and plastic-free cigarette box.

Traditional cigarette boxes often feature a flip-top design, which, during child-resistant testing, can be vulnerable to tearing. These weak points make it easier for children to open the box and access the contents. Contempo’s new design addresses this issue by offering a durable, secure, and plastic-free structure that passes rigorous child-resistant testing, ensuring both safety and reliability. This breakthrough provides cannabis producers and retailers with a safer, more sustainable packaging solution for their products in a familiar package style that consumers love.

Contempo Specialty Packaging is known as a pioneer in the sustainable product packaging sector. The company’s newest innovation is a 100% paperboard cigarette box designed for cannabis pre-rolls. This sustainable and easily recyclable option is also the first plastic-free cigarette box to be certified child-resistant, according to 16 CFR Part 1700.

“Since Contempo began serving the cannabis industry in 2017, we’ve received countless customer requests for a truly sustainable child-resistant box that opens like a traditional cigarette box,” said Contempo Specialty Packaging CEO Michael Markarian. “Utilizing plastic parts for the hinge would have been the easy answer, but that runs counter to our mission of sustainability. With our 100% paperboard child-resistant cigarette box, we’re elated to fill a niche in the cannabis packaging market and bring producers another innovative, beautiful, sustainable, and child-resistant packaging option that measures up to the care and quality they bring to their cannabis.”

The box size can be fully customized to accommodate different quantities or sizes of pre-rolls, ensuring a perfect fit for any product. Contempo’s child-resistant cigarette boxes can be made with FSC-certified boards or recycled paperboard, making these plastic-free & recyclable boxes even more sustainable. Additionally, a variety of embellishments and print finishes are available, including hot stamping, spot UV, the use of eco-friendly soy-based inks, and more.

About Company:

Located in Providence, Rhode Island, Contempo Packaging has a 45-year history of producing beautiful packaging for the top brands and retailers in the world of fashion. In 2017, we brought that expertise to the cannabis industry with the mission to create beautiful, child-resistant, and sustainable packaging for the top emerging brands in the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Today, Contempo Packaging produces beautiful packaging that is also sustainable for a wide variety of industries and is passionate about ending greenwashing by developing packaging that is actually good for the planet.

