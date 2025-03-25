Jamf Earns 5-Star Rating in the 2025 CRN® Partner Program Guide

MINNEAPOLIS, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, has been honored by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a 5-Star Award in the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is an essential resource for solution providers seeking vendor partner programs that match their business goals and deliver high partner value.

The extensive support and resources technology vendors offer through their partner programs are a critical consideration for managed service providers and resellers when selecting vendors to partner with. Program elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set vendors apart and play a key role in boosting their partners’ long-term growth and profitability.

The 5-Star Award is an elite recognition given to companies that have built their partner programs on the key elements needed to nurture lasting, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.

For the 2025 Partner Program Guide, the CRN research team evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

In 2024, Jamf launched its new Global Partner Program, leveraging a new points-based system to offer the right benefits to partners at the right time, based on their unique value propositions and business models. The Jamf Global Partner Program reaches partners in over 70 countries worldwide to help organizations of all industries and sizes succeed with Apple.

With clear tier definitions and access to Jamf’s wide range of tools, the new partner portal, the “Jamf Partner Hub,” offers a “one stop shop” for Jamf’s partner community, offering them the ability to monitor deal registration status, check on upcoming customer renewals, complete training certifications and a host of other co-selling functionality.

“We are honored to receive the 5-star award in the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide,” said Marc Botham, Global Vice President of Channel and Alliances at Jamf. “Jamf is a channel-first company, and we are proud of our Global Partner Program which is only six months old and already delivering substantial benefits to our partner ecosystem. We remain committed to improving the way we work with partners so that they can better serve Jamf customers while growing their business."

“Being featured on the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide highlights the dedication these technology vendors have to evolving with solution providers, driving innovation, and supporting mutual success,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “This critical annual project empowers solution providers to identify vendors that are committed to enhancing their partner programs and meeting the always-changing business needs of the channel and end customers. The guide provides deep insight into the distinctive value of each partner program so solution providers can make strategic partnership decisions with confidence.”

The 2025 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2025 issue of CRN and published online at www.CRN.com/PPG beginning March 24, 2025.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

