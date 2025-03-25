Emerald Isle Health & Recovery Announces New Chief Executive Officer

SUN CITY, Ariz., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Isle Health & Recovery proudly announces the appointment of Danielle Siragusa, LCSW, as its new Chief Executive Officer. A dynamic and results-driven leader with over a decade of experience in behavioral health administration, Ms. Siragusa brings a wealth of expertise in strategic program development, operational excellence, and clinical administration to the organization.

“I am honored to join Emerald Isle Health & Recovery and to lead an organization dedicated to transforming lives through comprehensive addiction treatment and behavioral health care,” said Ms. Siragusa. “I look forward to collaborating with the Emerald Isle team to enhance our programs, expand our reach, and continue providing high-quality, patient-centered care.”

Before joining Emerald Isle, Ms. Siragusa served as the Executive Director of National Programs at Childhelp, overseeing partnerships, advanced research initiatives, and diversified funding streams, all while managing a team of over 60 professionals to ensure seamless program operations and quality service delivery. Previously, as Chief Operating Officer at Red Mountain Behavioral Health Services, Ms. Siragusa directed clinical and administrative operations, program development, compliance, and strategic growth, ensuring regulatory adherence, staff retention, and strong community partnerships.

Ms. Siragusa holds a master's degree in social work from Arizona State University and is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW). Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality, evidence-based behavioral health services and fostering sustainable growth within organizations.

Emerald Isle Health & Recovery is a premier provider of evidence-based mental health and addiction services, offering a compassionate, individualized approach to healing. Under Ms. Siragusa’s leadership, the organization will continue its mission of empowering individuals on their journey to recovery. To learn more, visit EmeraldIsleHealthandRecovery.com.

Contact: Monica Patino Phone: 214.379.3303 Email: Media@BayMark.com

