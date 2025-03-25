LiveWorld Reports 2024 Financial Results

LiveWorld looks to increase its AI investment

CAMPBELL, Calif. and NEW YORK , March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for the year 2024.

Twelve Months 2024 Financial and Business Highlights

Total twelve months revenues of $11.3 million, a 1% reduction from 2023

Healthcare revenues of $10.2 million in 2024

Net income from operations of $69,000

Net Cash increased by $1.6 million to $6.2 million from December 31, 2023

Management Commentary

“In 2024 our top line revenues were relatively flat compared to 2023 as clients constrained their marketing budgets year-to-year,“ remarked David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. “We were able to end the year with a positive net income of $69,000 even as we made investments for future growth. While we anticipate continued market uncertainty in 2025, we will continue our investment strategy. These investments may result in losses for the year.”

“In 2024, we developed an AI strategic roadmap and significantly increased our investment in this area," commented Peter Friedman, Chairman and CEO. “Our AI solutions stand out by seamlessly integrating human expertise — curation, validation, and strategic insight — with advanced machine learning, analytics, and scalable technology.”

“As we move into 2025, we are already delivering AI-powered products and accelerating our investments in this space. We expect our unique blend of AI and human intelligence to be a key driver of our medium- and long-term revenue growth, positioning us at the forefront of innovation and value creation for our investors,” added Mr. Friedman.

Financial Review for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

Total revenues were approximately $11.3 million for the twelve months, as compared to approximately $11.5 million in total revenues reported for the same period in 2023. This was a decrease of approximately $110,000 or 1% when compared to the twelve months of 2023.

The company reported a net income for the twelve months of approximately $69,000 or 1% of total revenues. This compares to net income of approximately $214,000 or 4% of total revenues reported for the twelve months of 2023.

The company finished the year with approximately $6.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to approximately $4.6 million at the end of 2023. The net cash available for operations was approximately $6.2 million at the end of 2024. The company defines net cash available for operations as cash, less media expenditure commitments.

Detailed financial information may be downloaded at www.liveworld.com/ir (LiveWorld’s Investor Relations page) or at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LVWD/overview.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a social-first digital agency that unlocks the full potential of social media to transform customer relationships through integrated compliance, engagement, and insight solutions. We provide brand marketers bold creative rooted in strategy that captivates and resonates, social moderation and engagement that activates interactions, software that enriches customer experiences, and compliance that enables and accelerates digital programs.

With over 28 years of making connections, we leverage our social media DNA to deliver emotion-driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld .

“Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld’s current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld’s ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld’s ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LIVEWORLD, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 6,603 $ 4,635 Accounts receivable, net 682 1,701 Prepaid expenses 290 225 Total current assets 7,575 6,561 Property and equipment, net 33 44 Other assets 27 27 Total assets $ 7,635 $ 6,632 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 182 $ 238 Accrued employee expenses 1,068 890 Other accrued liabilities 413 343 Deferred revenue 860 438 Total current liabilities 2,523 1,909 Total liabilities 2,523 1,909 Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 144,451 144,131 Accumulated deficit (139,373) (139,442) Total stockholders' equity 5,112 4,723 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,635 $ 6,632





LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2024 2023 Total revenues $ 11,348 $ 11,458 Cost of revenues 6,023 5,884 Gross Margin 5,325 5,574 Operating Expense Product development 1,048 1,070 Sales and marketing 1,554 1,548 General and administrative 2,634 2,538 Total operating expense 5,236 5,156 Income from operations 89 418 Income before tax 89 418 Other Income 5 4 Provision for income taxes 25 208 Net income from operations 69 214 Earnings per share analysis from operations: Basic income per share $ 0.00 $ 0.01 Shares used in computing basic loss per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share 56,350,862 64,632,465 Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation: Cost of revenues $ 80 $ 59 Product development 18 15 Sales and marketing 33 33 General and administrative 189 141 Total stock-based compensation $ 320 $ 248





LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 69 $ 214 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) provided by (used in)

operating activities: Depreciation of long-lived assets 26 31 Stock-based compensation 320 248 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,019 881 Other assets (66) (44) Accounts payable (56) 35 Accrued liabilities 249 389 Deferred revenue 422 (888) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,983 866 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (15) (32) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (15) (32) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options ---- --- Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities ---- --- Change in cash and cash equivalent 1,968 834 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 4,635 3,801 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6,603 $ 4,635 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities: Income tax paid $ 25 $ 208

