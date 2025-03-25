Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,834 in the last 365 days.

LiveWorld Reports 2024 Financial Results

LiveWorld looks to increase its AI investment

CAMPBELL, Calif. and NEW YORK , March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for the year 2024.

Twelve Months 2024 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total twelve months revenues of $11.3 million, a 1% reduction from 2023
  • Healthcare revenues of $10.2 million in 2024
  • Net income from operations of $69,000
  • Net Cash increased by $1.6 million to $6.2 million from December 31, 2023

Management Commentary

“In 2024 our top line revenues were relatively flat compared to 2023 as clients constrained their marketing budgets year-to-year,“ remarked David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. “We were able to end the year with a positive net income of $69,000 even as we made investments for future growth. While we anticipate continued market uncertainty in 2025, we will continue our investment strategy. These investments may result in losses for the year.”

“In 2024, we developed an AI strategic roadmap and significantly increased our investment in this area," commented Peter Friedman, Chairman and CEO. “Our AI solutions stand out by seamlessly integrating human expertise — curation, validation, and strategic insight — with advanced machine learning, analytics, and scalable technology.”  

“As we move into 2025, we are already delivering AI-powered products and accelerating our investments in this space. We expect our unique blend of AI and human intelligence to be a key driver of our medium- and long-term revenue growth, positioning us at the forefront of innovation and value creation for our investors,” added Mr. Friedman.

Financial Review for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

Total revenues were approximately $11.3 million for the twelve months, as compared to approximately $11.5 million in total revenues reported for the same period in 2023. This was a decrease of approximately $110,000 or 1% when compared to the twelve months of 2023.

The company reported a net income for the twelve months of approximately $69,000 or 1% of total revenues. This compares to net income of approximately $214,000 or 4% of total revenues reported for the twelve months of 2023.

The company finished the year with approximately $6.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to approximately $4.6 million at the end of 2023. The net cash available for operations was approximately $6.2 million at the end of 2024. The company defines net cash available for operations as cash, less media expenditure commitments.

Detailed financial information may be downloaded at www.liveworld.com/ir (LiveWorld’s Investor Relations page) or at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LVWD/overview.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a social-first digital agency that unlocks the full potential of social media to transform customer relationships through integrated compliance, engagement, and insight solutions. We provide brand marketers bold creative rooted in strategy that captivates and resonates, social moderation and engagement that activates interactions, software that enriches customer experiences, and compliance that enables and accelerates digital programs. 

With over 28 years of making connections, we leverage our social media DNA to deliver emotion-driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld

“Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld’s current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld’s ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld’s ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LiveWorld Contacts
IR Contact:
David Houston
LiveWorld
dhouston@liveworld.com
(408) 615-8496

PR Contact:
Matthew Hammer
LiveWorld
mhammer@liveworld.com
(737) 212-9739

LIVEWORLD, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
       
  December 31,   December 31,
    2024       2023  
ASSETS      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalent $ 6,603     $ 4,635  
Accounts receivable, net   682       1,701  
Prepaid expenses   290       225  
Total current assets   7,575       6,561  
       
Property and equipment, net   33       44  
Other assets   27       27  
Total assets $ 7,635     $ 6,632  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 182     $ 238  
Accrued employee expenses   1,068       890  
Other accrued liabilities   413       343  
Deferred revenue   860       438  
Total current liabilities   2,523       1,909  
Total liabilities   2,523       1,909  
       
Stockholders' equity      
Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively   34       34  
Additional paid-in capital   144,451       144,131  
Accumulated deficit   (139,373)       (139,442)  
Total stockholders' equity   5,112       4,723  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,635     $ 6,632  


LIVEWORLD, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
       
  Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,
    2024     2023
Total revenues $ 11,348   $ 11,458
Cost of revenues   6,023     5,884
Gross Margin   5,325     5,574
Operating Expense      
Product development   1,048     1,070
Sales and marketing   1,554     1,548
General and administrative   2,634     2,538
Total operating expense   5,236     5,156
Income from operations   89     418
Income before tax   89     418
Other Income   5     4
Provision for income taxes   25     208
Net income from operations   69     214
       
Earnings per share analysis from operations:      
Basic income per share $ 0.00   $ 0.01
Shares used in computing basic loss per share   45,633,442     45,633,442
Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.00   $ 0.00
Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share   56,350,862     64,632,465
       
       
Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation:      
Cost of revenues $ 80   $ 59
Product development   18     15
Sales and marketing   33     33
General and administrative   189     141
Total stock-based compensation $ 320   $ 248


LIVEWORLD, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
    2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income (loss) $ 69     $ 214  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) provided by (used in)
operating activities:		    
Depreciation of long-lived assets   26       31  
Stock-based compensation   320       248  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   1,019       881  
Other assets   (66)       (44)  
Accounts payable   (56)       35  
Accrued liabilities   249       389  
Deferred revenue   422       (888)  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   1,983       866  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchase of property and equipment   (15)       (32)  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (15)       (32)  
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from exercise of stock options ----     ---  
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities ----     ---  
Change in cash and cash equivalent   1,968       834  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   4,635       3,801  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6,603     $ 4,635  
       
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities:      
Income tax paid $ 25     $ 208  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LiveWorld Reports 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more