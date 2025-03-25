MediaAlpha Names Keith Cramer as Chief Revenue Officer

Industry Veteran to Drive Strategic Growth and Partnership Expansion

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) ("MediaAlpha" or the "Company") announced the recent appointment of Keith Cramer as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), a newly created role aimed at accelerating the Company’s next phase of growth.

Cramer is an experienced senior leader with significant technology and insurance industry experience. Since joining MediaAlpha in 2014, he has served as the Company’s Senior Vice President, Supply Partnerships and Head of Property & Casualty. His expertise and strategic vision have played a key role in scaling MediaAlpha’s Property & Casualty Insurance vertical, developing new marketplace solutions and fostering strong partner relationships.

“Over the last 11 years, Keith has been a trusted strategic partner in the Company’s evolution from a disruptive newcomer to a force within our industry,” said Steve Yi, Co-founder and CEO of MediaAlpha. “As we take on new opportunities and challenges, Keith’s leadership and deep familiarity with our business and industry will be critical in accelerating our growth, strengthening our partnerships, and preserving the unique culture that sets MediaAlpha apart.

“I am honored to step into this new role at such an important moment in MediaAlpha’s journey,” said Cramer. “As we enter this next phase of growth, I look forward to working even more closely with Steve and our talented team to unlock new opportunities while doubling down on our commitment to delivering exceptional value for our partners.”

About MediaAlpha

We believe we are the insurance industry’s leading programmatic customer acquisition platform. With more than 1,200 active partners, excluding our agent partners, we connect insurance carriers with online shoppers and generated nearly 119 million Consumer Referrals in 2024. Our programmatic advertising technology powered $1.5 billion in spend for 2024 on brand, comparison, and metasearch sites across property & casualty insurance, health insurance, life insurance, and other industries. For more information, please visit www.mediaalpha.com .

