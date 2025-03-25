CIRRO Fulfillment integrates with Pipe17 to enhance e-commerce operations

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO Fulfillment, a leading global e-commerce fulfillment provider, announces its integration with Pipe17, an AI-native Order Operations platform. This partnership enhances automation, real-time inventory management, and omnichannel support, driving greater efficiency and scalability for e-commerce businesses.

Pipe17’s network simplifies the connection between applications and sales channels without the need for developers or IT support, streamlining order and inventory management. In April 2024, Pipe17 introduced Pippen, its AI Agent for Order Operations. Designed to optimize efficiency, improve decision-making, and eliminate manual errors, Pippen enhances inventory management across multiple warehouses with precision and speed.

By leveraging AI-driven automation, this integration enhances workflows across sales channels, warehouses, and fulfillment partners. Key features include real-time inventory tracking, automated order processing, and seamless support for major platforms such as Shopify B2B, TEMU, and Shein. The collaboration minimizes manual tasks, reduces errors, and accelerates order fulfillment, helping businesses meet customer demands faster and more accurately.

“We are thrilled to welcome CIRRO Fulfillment to our growing network. Their commitment to efficiency and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision, and we look forward to a strong and successful partnership. Together, we will drive seamless global commerce and unlock new opportunities for e-commerce sellers,” said Mo Afshar, CEO and Co-Founder of Pipe17.

“Integrating with Pipe17 is a significant advancement for our customers,” said Hong Li, Director of Global Sales at CIRRO Fulfillment. “This partnership empowers businesses to scale efficiently, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction, enabling them to succeed in today’s competitive market.”

About Pipe17

Pipe17 Inc., based in Seattle, offers AI-powered Order Operations solutions for merchants and fulfillment providers. It enables touchless, cost-efficient omnichannel order flows across DTC, B2B, and Retail. Pipe17 delivers fast deployment, seamless automation, real-time visibility, and scalable operations. Learn more at Pipe17.com.

About CIRRO Fulfillment

CIRRO Fulfillment is a global leader in e-commerce fulfillment, providing advanced, scalable solutions for D2C and omnichannel businesses. With over 25 million square feet of warehousing space and cutting-edge technology, CIRRO Fulfillment delivers seamless, reliable, and cost-effective logistics and fulfillment services worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

Email: pr.fulfillment@cirroglobal.com

Website: www.cirroglobal.com/fulfillment

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27c96212-593d-46f0-9c69-fd1bcabd234e

