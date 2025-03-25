Qifu Technology Filed 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Submit Release
SHANGHAI, China, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN; HKEx: 3660) (“Qifu Technology” or the “Company”), a leading AI-empowered Credit-Tech platform in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2025. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.qifu.tech as well as the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

The Company has also published an annual report (the “Hong Kong Annual Report”) today pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“HKEx”). The Hong Kong Annual Report contains substantially the same information as set forth in the Form 20-F and can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.qifu.tech as well as the HKEx’s website at http://www.hkexnews.hk.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology is a leading AI-empowered Credit-Tech platform in China. By leveraging its sophisticated machine learning models and data analytics capabilities, the Company provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services. The Company is dedicated to making credit services more accessible and personalized to consumers and SMEs through Credit-Tech services to financial institutions.

