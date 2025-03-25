MACOM Launches New High Performance Solutions for 1.6T Applications

LOWELL, Mass., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced the availability of four new 200G per lane solutions for 1.6T data center optical connectivity. These solutions represent a meaningful addition to the MACOM portfolio, enabling next-generation capabilities and high-speed connectivity that are crucial for the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

100 mW and 75 mW CW Lasers for DR4 and DR8 Optical Modules

MACOM’s new 100 mW and 75 mW Continuous Wave (CW) lasers are designed specifically for 1.6T silicon photonics (SiPh) solutions. The CW Lasers are available as single lasers, or 8-channel and 16-channel arrays. Utilizing MACOM’s advanced Etched Facet Technology (EFT) process, MACOM lasers offer exceptional performance and reliability and are well-suited for DR4 and DR8 optical modules. More information on the 100 mW laser and the 75 mW laser is available here.

Photodiode (PD) and TIA Chip Stack Solution for Enhanced System Efficiency

The MARP-BP112 backside illuminated PD with integrated lens enables chip stacking of photodiodes on MACOM’s transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs), which optimizes total system performance and helps to reduce assembly costs. This PD can also be used with MACOM’s TIA in a flip-chip side-by-side configuration, which helps enhance thermal management. Designed utilizing MACOM’s proprietary optical semiconductor process, the MARP-BP112 PD features high responsivity and high bandwidth, which are critical for achieving the required bit error rate (BER) for link performance.

200G per Lane VCSEL Driver for 800G and 1.6T Optical Modules

MACOM’s MALD-40435 is a VCSEL driver designed for 200G per lane short reach Multi-mode Fiber (MMF) optical modules and Active Optical Cables (AOC) applications. Building on MACOM’s leading portfolio of short reach solutions, the MALD-40435 utilizes output channel spacing of 250 µm, ensuring an efficient interface to the VCSEL lasers. This MMF product complements MACOM’s 200G per lane Single Mode Fiber (SMF) products.

These products are being demonstrated in MACOM’s Booth #2028 at OFC2025 from April 1 to 3, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Information is also available at https://www.macom.com.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense, and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

Company Contact:

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

Stephen Ferranti

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

P: 978-656-2977

E: stephen.ferranti@macom.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.