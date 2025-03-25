Submit Release
The Children’s Place to Release Fourth Quarter and Year-End Fiscal 2024 Financial Results and Letter to Shareholders

SECAUCUS, N.J., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children’s Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), the largest pure-play children’s specialty retailer in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model, today announced that their fourth quarter and year-end fiscal 2024 financial results, and Turki S. AlRajhi’s annual letter to shareholders, will be released on Friday, April 11, 2025 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time where it can be accessed at https://corporate.childrensplace.com/.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty retailer in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model. Its global retail and wholesale network includes two digital storefronts, more than 500 stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in 15 countries through six international franchise partners. The Children’s Place designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells fashionable, high-quality, head-to-toe outfits predominantly at value prices. For more information, visit: www.childrensplace.com and www.gymboree.com.

