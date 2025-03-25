Dr. Sandeep Rout Joins Locus Technologies to Drive EHS Software Adoption

Dr. Rout will draw upon previous roles as Environmental and Regulatory Advisor, Technical Consultant, and HSE Systems Lead

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, the sustainability and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) compliance software leader, welcomed Sandeep Rout, PhD, MBA, as Director of Customer Success, effective immediately. Dr. Rout will leverage more than two decades of expertise in the EHS domain, mostly with Global Oil & Gas and Chemical companies, to deliver expert guidance to Locus clients and contribute to R&D. Dr. Rout earned his Doctoral degree in Biochemical Engineering and Biomaterials and an M.S. in Engineering Science from Louisiana State University, as well as an MBA from Cornell University.

“Locus continues to differentiate through talent, and Sandeep Rout is no exception,” said Neno Duplan, Founder and CEO of Locus Technologies. “We aren’t a generic software company that targets an environmental niche. Locus is comprised of highly educated environmental engineers and scientists with incredibly rich and relevant backgrounds who steer the innovation and implementation of Locus software. Dr. Rout will be an asset to Locus clients as they optimize their EHS&S practices.”

Dr. Rout has worked in the EHS and Information Systems fields since 2001 -- specializing in implementing EHS software solutions that collect, calculate, and report Air Emissions/GHG.

“As an experienced advisor in the EHS field, I have long admired the technical capability of Locus software and I’m pleased to contribute to the company’s continued growth in the US and abroad,” said Dr. Rout. “This is a pivotal era with organizations facing regulatory uncertainty, data complexity, and shifting expectations from shareholders. I’m looking forward to helping organizations neutralize those complications with Locus Platform and the company’s growing portfolio of purpose-built applications.”

About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies, the global environmental, social, governance (ESG), sustainability, and EHS compliance software leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to be credible with ESG reporting. From 1997, Locus pioneered enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) for EHS compliance, water management, and ESG credible reporting. Locus apps and software solutions improve business performance by strengthening risk management and EHS for organizations across industries and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, such as Sempra, Corteva, Chevron, DuPont, Chemours, San Jose Water Company, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Port of Seattle, and Los Alamos National Laboratory, have selected Locus. Locus is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For further information regarding Locus and its commitment to excellence in SaaS solutions, please visit http://www.locustec.com or email info@locustec.com.

