Workhorse Enhances W56 Step Van with Geotab’s Advanced Telematics Technology

Integration of Geotab Offers Fleet Managers Comprehensive Data Insights and Increased Efficiency

CINCINNATI, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced the integration of Geotab’s advanced telematics technology into its Workhorse W56 step van. This offering combines active data monitoring in the W56 with Geotab solutions to seamlessly integrate vehicle data into the MyGeotab™ platform. Fleet managers can now access vital vehicle data through a unified dashboard, enhancing fleet performance and mobility.

With the integration into the Workhorse W56, accessing Geotab’s technology is now a plug-and-play experience, enabling fleets to reduce costs, maximize uptime, and increase efficiency.

“Geotab is committed to optimizing fleet performance, especially for fleets transitioning to electric vehicles,” said Bobby Valentine, Head of Global OEM Strategic Partnerships at Geotab. “By integrating our technology with Workhorse vehicles, we offer vital insights to streamline charging schedules and optimize battery usage. This ensures operational efficiency and cost savings throughout the transition, and beyond.”

The Workhorse W56 is designed to be the ideal zero-emission vehicle for last-mile delivery. With its impressive range, substantial cargo capacity, and proven performance, the W56 meets the demanding needs of modern delivery operations. When paired with Geotab's advanced telematics, fleet managers gain the tools they need to track and optimize their vehicles, making operations smoother and more efficient. By choosing to equip their W56 step vans with Geotab's telematics technology, fleet managers can fully leverage EV efficiencies.

“By partnering with Geotab, we are offering access to one of the most widely deployed analytics tools for fleets worldwide,” said Josh Anderson, CTO of Workhorse. “With over 4 million connected vehicles globally, including a significant number of medium-duty fleets in the U.S., Geotab's reach is unmatched. This integration allows us to provide our customers with top-tier products that enhance efficiency, reduce downtime, and maximize the benefits of electric vehicle technology.”

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) is a technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles. Workhorse designs and builds its vehicles in the United States at the Workhorse Ranch in Union City, Indiana. The company’s best-in-class vehicles are designed for last-mile delivery, medium-duty operations, and a growing range of specialized applications. For more information, visit www.workhorse.com.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

Forward-Looking Statements

The discussions in this press release contain forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and relate to future periods. These are statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including our ability to timely deliver the W56 step vans applicable to the purchase order and conditions to delivery and acceptance thereof. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Aaron Palash / Greg Klassen

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Investor Relations Contact:

Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group

949-574-3860

WKHS@gateway-grp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.