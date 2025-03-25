In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.90 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.” — The Business Research Company

The cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma cscc global market report reveals robust growth in the CSCC market, underpinned by rising incidence of non-melanoma skin cancer, a growing aged population, and enhanced healthcare infrastructure. Predicted to evolve from $7.45 billion in 2024 to $7.90 billion in 2025, the market demonstrates a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%.

How is the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Performing, and what does the Future hold?

The strong performance of the CSCC market is backed by influential factors such as increased exposure to ultraviolet radiation and growing use of immunotherapy in oncology. Predictions for future growth are impressive, with the CSCC market size poised for exponential growth in the next few years, reaching $9.90 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8%. This steady hike is linked to the availability of targeted therapies, increased awareness about skin cancer prevention, expansion in medical tourism for cancer treatments, adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and favorable government initiatives for cancer care.

What are the Major Trends and Incentives Behind the Consistent Growth?

Major market trends include advancements in dermatology diagnostics, development of advanced radiotherapy techniques, technological integration in dermatology, innovations in immunotherapy treatments, and advancements in photodynamic therapy. Driving this growth is heightened awareness about skin cancer, fuelled by public health campaigns, improved access to information, and emphasis on early detection and prevention. Consequently, demand for diagnostic and treatment solutions is on an upward trajectory. For instance, in January 2024, according to the American Cancer Society, there were 104,930 reported cases of skin cancer in 2023, marking a 3.2% increase from 2022's reported 108,270 cases.

Who are the Key Industry Players in the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market?

Dominant companies in the CSCC market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, GSK plc, 3M Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Incyte Corporation, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc., Fortress Biotech Inc., Rakuten Medical Inc., Morphogenesis Inc., CureVac N.V., Vidac Pharma Inc.

What Recent Advancements Are Being Made in the Market?

Major players are forging ahead with advancements in immuno-oncology therapies, such as PD-L1 inhibitors and targeted therapies. PD-L1 or Programmed death-ligand 1, a protein known to suppress the immune response by binding to PD-1 receptors on T-cells, aids cancer cells to dodge immune detection. For instance, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. received FDA approval for Unloxcyt cosibelimab-ipdl in December 2024 that hampers PD-L1, enhancing the immune system's prowess to fight off cancer.

How is the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Segmented?

The CSCC market is segmented by treatment type into surgical treatment and non-surgical treatment. Diagnostic methods include computed tomography CT, magnetic resonance imaging MRI, and biopsy while applications run across hospitals, cancer institutes, ambulatory surgical centers and other applications. The subsections for surgical treatments are excisional surgery, Mohs micrographic surgery, curettage and electrodessication, and for non-surgical treatments, radiation therapy, cryotherapy, photodynamic therapy, topical therapies, and systemic therapies.

Which Geographical Regions Have Contributed to the Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Growth?

North America led the CSCC market in 2024, but Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Regions covered in the CSCC market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

