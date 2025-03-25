ZJK Industrial Co. Ltd. Enhances Operations to Meet Surging Demand

Shenzhen, China, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZJK Industrial Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJK) (“ZJK Industrial”, “ZJK” or the “Company”), a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace and other smart technologies, today announced that the Company is scaling operations to meet increasing demand for its products across key verticals.

In response to the rising demand and to fulfil a growing pipeline of purchase orders, ZJK has expanded its production lines, upgraded facility capabilities, increased capacity at several machining centers and added new equipment, including high-precision Computer Numerical Control (CNC) lathes, milling machines, and multi-station cold-forging machines.

More updates, including finalized purchase orders and production timelines, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

“We continue to expand our operations in response to growing demand for our products,” said ZJK CEO, Ning Ding. “We remain committed to delivering reliability, scale, and speed, especially as the need for trusted global suppliers continues to rise.”

About ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems, medical and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers. With over fourteen years in the precision metal parts manufacturing industry, the Company maintains a skilled professional team, a series of highly automated and precision manufacturing equipment, stable and strong customer group, and complete quality management systems. ZJK mainly offers standard screws, precision screws and nuts, high-strength bolts and nuts, turning parts, stamping parts and CNC machining parts, CNC milling parts, high precision structural components, Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) for miniature parts packaging, and technology service for research and development from a professional engineering team. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.zjk-industrial.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely to” or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

Phone: +86-755-28341175

Email: ir@zjk-industrial.com

Daniel Kennedy – U.S. Director of Business Development

Phone: +1 (646) 256-3453

Email: daniel.k@zjk-industrial.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.