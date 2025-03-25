Bridger Aerospace Super Scoopers and Multi-Mission Aircraft Support Wildfire Efforts in Oklahoma and New Mexico

BELGRADE, Mont., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger” or “Bridger Aerospace”) (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, today announced that it has deployed aircraft to actively support wildfire efforts in Oklahoma and New Mexico. Two CL-415EAF "Super Scooper" aircraft joined a Multi-Mission Aircraft (MMA) in Oklahoma on March 11th to provide aerial firefighting support, directly assisting ground crews on multiple fires and helping protect communities and critical infrastructure. Additionally, Bridger dispatched a second MMA over the past weekend, which began contract operations in New Mexico, further enhancing regional wildfire response capabilities in that state.

Sam Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Bridger Aerospace, stated, “Our hearts are with the people of Oklahoma as they face these devastating fires, which have tragically led to fatalities, numerous injuries, and the destruction of hundreds of homes, ranches, and properties. We stand in solidarity with affected communities and remain committed to supporting wildfire management agencies across the US through the deployment of critical resources, including our Scoopers and Multi-Mission Aircraft.”

The deployment of two Super Scoopers to Oklahoma complements Bridger's MMA, which has been stationed there since mid-February under a Bureau of Indian Affairs contract. A second MMA, recently dispatched to New Mexico under the same contract, further expands Bridger's ability to provide critical surveillance and real-time infrared imagery, enhancing situational awareness and wildfire response effectiveness across the regions.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com.

