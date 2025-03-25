Gentherm Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

NOVI, Mich., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, today published its 2024 Sustainability Report.

The report highlights Gentherm’s key areas of focus: People, Planet and Products, and provides updates on previously established environmental performance metrics.

“Gentherm’s success is built on innovation, dedication and the pursuit of excellence. Over the past year, we made significant progress in our sustainability efforts, from reducing our carbon footprint to advancing energy-efficient technologies,” said Bill Presley, Gentherm’s President and CEO. “These achievements underscore our dedication to improving lives through enhanced health, wellness, comfort and sustainable solutions. We are proud of our progress and together we aim to create long term value for our employees, customers, communities and other stakeholders.”

Highlights from the report include:

Increased renewable energy sourcing to more than 35%, resulting in Gentherm’s first year-over-year CO 2 emissions reduction

emissions reduction Continued focus toward long-term emissions goals driving progress through renewable energy procurement, on-site generation and Power Purchase Agreements (PPA)

Adapted and grew sustainability efforts to meet requirements and stakeholders needs



The full report can be found on the Company’s website: https://gentherm.com/en/esg.

