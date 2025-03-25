LGI Homes Announces New Community: Middlefield Towns in the Burlington, NC Area

GRAHAM, N.C., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to announce the grand opening of Middlefield Towns, a new townhome community in the thriving Graham/Burlington, North Carolina area. With spacious floor plans and an ideal location, Middlefield Towns offers modern homeownership options with affordability and convenience.

“Middlefield Towns is perfectly situated between Raleigh/Durham and Greensboro,” stated Dayne Luck, Vice President of Sales for Raleigh/Wilmington. “It's location, just a few miles off I-40, provides easy access to major hubs such as RDU, Duke, and Greensboro.”

Middlefield Towns has a prime location just thirty minutes from Greensboro and less than an hour to Winston-Salem. At Middlefield Towns, residents can enjoy nearby charming downtowns, local workplaces, schools and a wide variety of shopping and dining options. The community is designed to provide the perfect blend of comfort and accessibility, making it ideal for first-time homebuyers, families and anyone seeking a vibrant and connected lifestyle in this popular North Carolina area.

The community features a variety of open-concept townhome floor plans, with options including three-bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and ample storage. Each home at Middlefield Towns includes LGI Homes’ signature CompleteHome™ package, which delivers a host of desirable upgrades at no extra cost. This package features energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, granite countertops, designer cabinetry with crown molding and Wi-Fi-enabled garage doors, ensuring each home is equipped with modern amenities for today’s lifestyle.

“The main living area boasts a white kitchen with granite islands and an open dining and living area perfect for hosting gatherings,” stated Luck.

Middlefield Towns provides more than just beautiful homes; its location offers access to nearby recreational parks, family-friendly attractions, and convenient commuting options. With move-in-ready homes available now, LGI Homes invites interested homebuyers to explore the community, experience the quality craftsmanship and discover the benefits of living in Middlefield Towns.

For more information on Middlefield Towns or to schedule a tour, please call 855-960-4680 ext. 784

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362‐8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecce9cab-d0e5-4b32-a549-c619d1b91595

The Maple Plan by LGI Homes at Middlefield Towns The Maple Plan by LGI Homes at Middlefield Towns features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a spacious family room.

