TrueCommerce Boosts Coterie’s Multi-Channel Sales Management with Scalable Transaction Processing

TrueCommerce’s multi-threading capabilities enables Coterie to seamlessly process over 3,000 orders daily

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce , a global provider of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions, today shared key results from its work with Coterie, the premium baby care brand devoted to engineering thoughtful diapering solutions. TrueCommerce delivered a robust Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) solution integrated with NetSuite for Coterie, streamlining the management of its high transaction volumes.

TrueCommerce’s integration with NetSuite provides Coterie with unmatched control and flexibility. Previously, Coterie was required to submit tickets for backend changes when migrating its SKU structure. With TrueCommerce’s solution, its team can make adjustments themselves, eliminating stoppages and significantly reducing resolution times. The ability to take control of processes, have greater visibility into transaction data, and eliminate unnecessary delays allows Coterie to focus on scaling operations with confidence and efficiency.

“Having worked with multiple EDI solutions throughout my career, TrueCommerce has consistently stood out as the most reliable and user-friendly option,” said Rajiv Unnikrishnan, Head of Technology at Coterie. “I’ve made the switch back to TrueCommerce more than once because I know they will streamline operations, reduce manual effort, and provide the flexibility we need. It’s a trusted solution that I can rely on, no matter the brand.”

“At TrueCommerce, we're committed to delivering solutions that not only meet the immediate needs of fast-growing companies like Coterie, but also provide the scalability and flexibility required for long-term success," said Amy Harvey, SVP of Customer Experience at TrueCommerce. "By empowering their team with direct control over their EDI processes and providing the multi-threading capabilities needed to handle their substantial order volume, we've helped transform what was once a bottleneck into a competitive advantage.”

As a result of its work with TrueCommerce, Coterie experienced:

Operational Efficiency: TrueCommerce’s multi-threading capabilities enabled Coterie to seamlessly process over 3,000 orders daily, including high-volume subscriptions.

TrueCommerce’s multi-threading capabilities enabled Coterie to seamlessly process over 3,000 orders daily, including high-volume subscriptions. Superior Support: Personalized assistance and interactive issue resolution ensured Coterie’s needs were met quickly and efficiently.

Personalized assistance and interactive issue resolution ensured Coterie’s needs were met quickly and efficiently. Increased Control and Visibility: Cross-reference tools and mapping features gave Coterie greater visibility into transaction data, allowing for faster issue resolution and optimized EDI processes.



Amanda Brislin, NetSuite Delivery Manager at Coterie added, “Working with TrueCommerce has been a game-changer as we've gained direct control and responsive service, which streamlined our maintenance processes. The transition was seamless and empowering, confirming that it was the right decision for us.”

Coterie’s shift to TrueCommerce’s Integrated Managed Services EDI for NetSuite highlights the transformative power of selecting the right technology partner. By prioritizing control, visibility, and support, TrueCommerce enabled Coterie to optimize its EDI processes and achieve improved productivity.

Connect with TrueCommerce

About Coterie

Coterie is the premium baby care brand devoted to engineering thoughtful diapering solutions, with a mission to make parents' lives easier. Coterie products are meticulously crafted to ensure they meet the highest quality, performance, and safety standards. The company has sold over 100 million diapers to date and continues to grow, with a commitment to expanding innovative product offerings to additional parenting and baby products in the future. To learn more, visit https://www.coterie.com/.

About TrueCommerce

At TrueCommerce, we empower businesses to improve their supply chain performance and drive better business outcomes. Through a single connection to our high-performance global supply chain network, businesses receive more than just EDI, they get access to a fully integrated network that connects their customers, suppliers, logistics partners and internal systems. Our cloud-based, fully managed services help businesses achieve end-to-end supply chain management, streamlined delivery, and simplified operations. With 25+ years of expertise and trusted partnership, TrueCommerce helps businesses reach their true supply chain potential today while preparing them for the future with our integration-agnostic network. That’s why thousands of companies—from SMBs to the global Fortune 100, across various industries—rely on us. To learn more, visit https://www.truecommerce.com.

TrueCommerce is a trademark of True Commerce, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Media Contact Tara Lefave Stred truecommerce@threeringsinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.