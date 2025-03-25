ADN Telecom signs multi-year Telesat Lightspeed partnership agreement

OTTAWA, Ontario and DHAKA, Bangladesh, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, and ADN Telecom Limited (DSE & CSE: ADNTEL), a leading telecommunications company, providing the latest digital communications and satellite services in Bangladesh, signed and jointly announced today a multi-year partnership to deliver Telesat Lightspeed low earth orbit (LEO) connectivity solutions across Bangladesh and South Asia.

Leveraging over 55 years of satellite operations and engineering excellence, Telesat designed its state-of-the-art LEO network to meet the resilient, mission-critical connectivity requirements of telecom, enterprise and government customers. The fully funded Telesat Lightspeed constellation is well underway, with the first satellite launches beginning in the second half of next year.

Through this partnership, Telesat will provide Telesat Lightspeed services and a Smart Virtual Network Operator (VNO) capability for ADN Telecom to manage and deliver innovative, customized connectivity solutions for their enterprise, maritime and government customers. ADN Telecom will participate in early field trial testing of Telesat Lightspeed services and commence full-time services in late 2027 with industry-leading committed information rates and guaranteed SLAs.

“We are honored to be selected by ADN Telecom to provide multi-Gbps connectivity and unique service advantages to enhance their operations and drive profitable, long-term growth,” said Glenn Katz, Telesat’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Our MEF 3.0 standards-based LEO services will be seamlessly integrated with ADN's terrestrial network to expand the reach of their offerings in Bangladesh and internationally.”

“Integrating the highly advanced Telesat Lightspeed enterprise-class LEO network capabilities into our leading service offerings is another example of our commitment to delivering innovative technologies to help our customers thrive,” stated Asif Mahmood, Chairman of ADN Telecom Limited. “After a thorough review of next-generation satellite technologies, we believe the Telesat Lightspeed services will provide the most flexible, secure and resilient architecture to power our future offerings.”

Telesat and ADN Telecom will work collaboratively to secure local regulatory approvals for Telesat Lightspeed services in the country.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most innovative global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s state-of-the-art Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, has been optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity, secure and resilient links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on LinkedIn, X, or visit www.telesat.com.

About ADN Telecom Limited

ADN Telecom Limited (DSE & CSE: ADNTEL), the flagship entity of ADN Group, is a pioneer in advanced telecommunications services and satellite communication in Bangladesh. ADN Telecom’s advanced infrastructure and forward-thinking technology solutions are crafted to meet the complex demands of local and international markets, with consistently connecting people and businesses through dependable and cutting-edge next-generation enterprise-class digital services and solutions.



With over 23 years of experience in innovative Telecom services , ADN Telecom serves a broad spectrum of industries and enterprises, including government agencies, defense entities, and the financial sectors. Renowned for its excellence in satellite communications and other digital solutions, the company is instrumental in developing latest digital network infrastructure delivering critical communication solutions, even in challenging terrains and during national emergencies. To learn more and stay updated on ADN Telecom, please follow us on LinkedIn, or visit https://adntel.com.bd/ .



