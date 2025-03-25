Electra Confirms Private Placement is Fully Subscribed

TORONTO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) (“Electra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”), on the terms described in the press release of March 24, 2025, is now fully subscribed and allocated.

“The strong investor interest in the Offering reflects continued confidence in our strategy,” said Electra CFO Marty Rendall. “This capital will provide us with the flexibility to continue advancing our work supporting a North American critical minerals supply chain.”

The net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used to advance the Company’s Refinery project site in Temiskaming Shores, Ontario and for general corporate purposes. Completion of the Offering remains subject to regulatory approvals and completion of customary closing documentation.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is a leader in advancing North America’s critical minerals supply chain for lithium-ion batteries. Currently focused on developing North America’s only cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra is executing a phased strategy to onshore critical minerals refining and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains. In addition to establishing the cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra’s strategy includes nickel refining and battery recycling. Growth projects include integrating black mass recycling at its existing refining complex, evaluating opportunities for cobalt production in Bécancour, Quebec, and exploring nickel sulfate production potential in North America. For more information, please visit www.ElectraBMC.com.

Contact

Heather Smiles

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Electra Battery Materials

info@ElectraBMC.com

1.416.900.3891

