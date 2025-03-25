LIFE Advanced Integrated Dentistry Announces Launch of Prevention-Focused, Precision-Driven, Personalized Dental Care in Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, Virginia, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIFE Advanced Integrated Dentistry (lifedentistrynova.com) is excited to announce the launch of its prevention-focused, precision-driven, personalized dental care in Alexandria, VA. With a dedication to offering a unique, integrated approach to dentistry that focuses on the relationship between a healthy mouth and a healthy body, the new dental clinic prioritizes patient education, engagement and the use of modern dental technology to improve treatment outcomes.



Led by experienced dentist Dr. Charissa Chin, LIFE Advanced Integrated Dentistry provides the highest level of personalized dental care while building lifelong relationships with those who desire to maintain long-term health and well-being in a mutually caring environment.



“LIFE Advanced Integrated Dentistry in Alexandria exists to elevate your quality of life through prevention-focused, precision-driven, personalized dental care,” said a spokesperson for LIFE Advanced Integrated Dentistry. “Integrated dentistry is our unique approach that views your oral health as a critical part of your overall well-being. We leverage advanced technology and prioritize patient education to ensure the best possible long-term outcomes. From the moment you arrive at LIFE A.I.D., you’ll encounter a patient-centered environment where your needs and goals are our highest priority.”



Boasting a dental team of experts who are committed to empowering patients to make informed decisions about their overall health, LIFE Advanced Integrated Dentistry provides a knowledge-focused, stress-free experience in a soothing environment.



With an approach beyond simply treating symptoms, the dental clinic in Alexandria, VA, emphasizes preventive strategies and comprehensive treatments to help patients manage their conditions and attain premier dental care.



Some of the services offered at LIFE Advanced Integrated Dentistry include:



Preventative Dentistry: Viewing the body as a complex, interconnected system, Dr. Charissa Chin offers targeted preventive dental care, such as comprehensive exams and teeth cleanings, to help minimize a patient’s risk of complex dental issues and discomfort.



General Dentistry: From gum disease treatment, dental fillings, and bonding to Invisalign clear braces and dental implants, LIFE Advanced Integrated Dentistry delivers a comprehensive range of general dentistry services that help elevate a patient’s overall health.



Dental Veneers and Bonding: LIFE Advanced Integrated Dentistry offers custom-crafted veneers, typically made of porcelain or ceramic, to improve a patient’s shape, size, or color. The clinic’s dental bonding service uses tooth-colored composite resin placed directly on a patient’s teeth to improve their overall appearance.



Full Mouth Reconstruction: Dr. Charissa Chin can create full mouth reconstructions that consider a patient’s oral and overall health needs to help restore chewing function, healthy bite alignment, and overall oral health. Ideal for patients struggling with severe tooth decay, multiple missing teeth, and jaw pain or TMJ disorder, LIFE Advanced Integrated Dentistry improves the appearance of teeth while addressing complex oral health and functionality issues.



LIFE Advanced Integrated Dentistry invites individuals in Alexandria, VA, seeking a personalized, all-inclusive approach to their dental care to call the clinic at (703) 253-7399 or use the convenient appointment request form on the website.



About LIFE Advanced Integrated Dentistry



Led by Dr. Charissa Chin, a dedicated and passionate dentist based in Alexandria, VA, known for her comprehensive approach to oral health and her commitment to lifelong learning, LIFE Advanced Integrated Dentistry offers a unique, integrated approach to dentistry that focuses on the relationship between a healthy mouth and a healthy body. With an emphasis on prevention-focused, precision-driven, personalized dental care, LIFE Advanced Integrated Dentistry delivers tailored dental services in a soothing, welcoming environment.



More Information



To learn more about LIFE Advanced Integrated Dentistry and the launch of its prevention-focused, precision-driven, personalized dental care in Alexandria, VA, please visit the website at lifedentistrynova.com.



LIFE Advanced Integrated Dentistry 6354 Walker Ln Suite 102 Alexandria Virginia 22310 United States +1 703 253 7399 https://www.lifedentistrynova.com/

