Global Gene Panel Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities From 2025 To 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gene panel market size has been surging in recent years and shows no signs of slowing down. From a baseline of $2.14 billion in 2024, this burgeoning market is estimated to climb to $2.48 billion in 2025, registering an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.5%. This exponential growth can be ascribed to a multitude of factors including the rising prevalence of hereditary disorders, growing demand for genetic screening, significant strides in research and development activities, the escalating incidence of congenital diseases, and the burgeoning demand for advanced treatment options. Explore the detailed insights into the global gene panel market with a comprehensive Sample Report: Dummy.

Is the Gene Panel Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

This upward trajectory is forecasted to continue, with the gene panel market expected to witness a rapid escalation in the next few years, reaching a substantial $4.37 billion by 2029 at a healthy CAGR of 15.3%. Anticipated growth drivers during this forecast period include an increasing number of chronic diseases, rising incidence of cancer, increasing awareness about genetic testing, and escalating government initiatives and healthcare spending. The future of the gene panel market promises several significant trends, including the advancement of gene panel technology, strategic collaborations, personalized treatment, the integration of artificial intelligence, and the use of advanced bioinformatics tools. Secure full access to the comprehensive report here: Dummy.

What Drives The Gene Panel Market Growth?

The increasing prevalence of cancer is a pivotal driving force pushing the growth of the gene panel market forward. Cancer is a group of diseases typified by the uncontrolled proliferation and spread of abnormal cells, capable of invading and damaging surrounding tissues and organs. The skyrocketing cases of cancer can be attributed to factors such as aging populations, lifestyle transformations, environmental exposures, and advances in detection, and diagnostic technologies. Gene panels play an instrumental role in managing cancer by enabling comprehensive genetic testing to identify mutations and alterations in specific genes, guiding personalized treatment strategies, and improving outcomes for cancer patients.

Who Are The Key Players In The Gene Panel Market?

Dominating the gene panel market is a diverse array of global companies, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Intermountain Healthcare, Eurofins Scientific SE, Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., Qiagen Inc., OPKO Health Inc., and Myriad Genetics Inc., among others. These major players are steering the helm of the industry, introducing innovative technologies like oncology panels to improve accuracy, efficiency, and comprehensiveness of cancer diagnoses, and personalized treatment strategies.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Gene Panel Market?

The gene panel market is also brimming with innovative technological advancements, one example being the launch of the MERFISH PanCancer Pathways Panel by Vizgen Inc., in May 2023. This customizable option is a game-changer for scientists in the field of spatial genomics, offering predesigned panels tailored for various research applications, such as cancer studies, providing reliable and reproducible results, with enhanced error robustness.

How Is The Gene Panel Market Segmented?

The report segments the gene panel market into:

1 By Product and Services: Test Kits and Testing Services

2 By Technology: Amplicon-Based, Hybridization-Based, and Other Technologies

3 By Design: Predesigned Gene Panel and Customized Gene Panel

4 By Application: Cancer Risk Assessment, Diagnosis of Congenital Diseases, Pharmacogenetics, and Other Applications

5 By End-User: Research Institutes, Hospitals, Diagnosis Centres, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Other End-Users.

Further, the Test Kits sector is divided into Predesigned Gene Panels and Customized Gene Panels, while the Testing Services sector is segmented into Cancer Risk Assessment Panels, Pharmacogenetic Testing Panels, Neurological Disorder Panels, Cardiovascular Disease Panels, and Rare Disease Panels.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Gene Panel Market?

In terms of regional insights, North America was the largest region in the gene panel market in 2024 with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions discussed in the gene panel market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

