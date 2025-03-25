WOO Staking revamped to deliver real yield

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X, a leading global crypto trading platform, has introduced My WOO, a new system that offers fee discounts and perks based on total WOO token holdings, just by holding or staking the token.

Ben Yorke, VP of Ecosystem at WOO, announced the update, which includes a revamped WOO Staking model that replaces inflationary rewards with real yield from trading fees.

Key changes:

No inflationary staking yields – Rewards come from trading fees on WOO X and WOOFi.

Hold or stake – Perks are based on total daily average WOO holdings across Spot, Vault, Yield Farming, and Staking.

No 7-day lockups – 0% fee for standard unstaking, with funds available in 24 hours.

Hassle-free staking: WOO X will manage the logistics of staking onchain and auto-compounding USDC yields into more WOO with daily automated buybacks.

“With 86% of WOO’s supply already in circulation and all fundraising vesting completed, WOO is shifting focus to sustainable revenue growth,” Yorke said adding that in Q1, WOO Staking has generated $1,035,565 in USDC rewards, auto-compounded 6.4M WOO, and burned 5.3M WOO.

Yorke said staked WOO tokens are to reach 17% of the total supply this year. He also said that WOO will announce incentive campaigns for loyal users and a roadmap report in early April, outlining WOO’s AI-powered trading platform.

To learn more about WOO X, download our app or visit our website at: woox.io

Contact: media@woo.network

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has achieved a daily volume exceeding $1.6 billion and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

