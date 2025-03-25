Certiverse Secures Series A Funding to Expand Access to Certification Programs

CHICAGO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certiverse, the AI-powered certification platform transforming exam development and delivery, has raised an oversubscribed $11 million Series A round led by Cherryrock Capital, with increased participation from existing investors Chingona Ventures, Hyde Park Venture Partners, Angeles Ventures, Hunt Holdings and Zeal Capital Partners. The round saw strong insider demand, with key investors doubling down on Certiverse’s momentum and market traction. This investment will enable Certiverse to scale its innovative platform, making certification programs more accessible to organizations of any size and across all industries.

While the workforce shifts toward skills-based hiring, the demand for alternative credentials has grown exponentially with professionals and employers seeking faster, more accessible certification pathways. As noted in a 2024 study by the IDC, 80% of Global 2000 organizations will mitigate technical skills shortages using certifications and IT training by 2027. Certiverse’s platform enables companies and industry leaders to create new exams in weeks at a fraction of the legacy cost, ensuring that both businesses and job seekers can keep pace with evolving industry needs. By providing an efficient, affordable, and scalable solution, the company empowers individuals who are upskilling, transitioning careers, or building a portfolio of competencies outside of the traditional four-year degree model.

“Certification has the power to change lives, and we’re dedicated to removing the barriers that have historically made launching and earning credentials difficult,” said Ruben Arturo Garcia, CEO and co-founder of Certiverse. “With this funding, we will accelerate our growth and continue to support the increasing number of people seeking flexible, verifiable ways to demonstrate their skills and knowledge and advance their careers.”

Garcia previously co-founded and successfully exited the mobile test delivery solution Innovative Exams. Under his leadership, Certiverse has pioneered an AI-enhanced, fully online, asynchronous exam development and delivery platform, significantly reducing time-to-market and cost for new certifications.

A former Innovative Exams client, The Linux Foundation was one of the first visionary organizations to launch an exam with Certiverse.

“It’s said that between better, faster, and cheaper, you can only pick two, but Certiverse enabled us to have it all,” said Clyde Seepersad, The Linux Foundation’s Senior Vice President & General Manager, Education.

“Certiverse is solving a massive pain point in an industry that’s been slow to innovate,” said Cherryrock Capital Partner Adrianna Samaniego. “Their platform is proving that certification doesn’t have to take years or cost millions. We saw that top NASDAQ publicly traded companies and professional certification programs are already trusting Certiverse to scale credentialing faster than ever before. We’re excited to partner with Ruben and the team as they continue to revolutionize the certification model.”

By streamlining and modernizing the certification process, Certiverse is positioned to meet the growing demand for skills-based assessments in IT, allied health, finance, AI, vocational trades, and beyond. This latest funding round marks a significant milestone in the company’s expansion, ensuring that organizations and learners alike can access the credentials they need to succeed in an evolving job market.

