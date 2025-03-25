Vect-Horus appoints Carole Imbert as Chief Financial Officer to further reinforce its executive management team

PRESS RELEASE

Brings extensive experience in investor relations and financial research and analysis

Will drive financial strategy to support internal pipeline and partnerships

Marseille, France, March 25, 2025 - Vect-Horus, a privately held biotechnology company that designs and develops molecular vectors facilitating the targeted delivery of therapeutic molecules and imaging agents, today announced the appointment of Carole Imbert as Chief Financial Officer and to the Executive Committee.

Carole Imbert brings a wealth of experience in financial management and structuring. Most recently at Crédit Mutuel Arkéa, she served as Head of Financial and ESG Research for Arkea Investment Services, overseeing the asset management divisions of Schelcher Prince Gestion and Federal Finance Gestion. She has also held senior positions as a Financial Analyst at Natexis, CPR, and Exane and as Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication at both BIC and Eurazeo. She holds degrees from the Institut Supérieur de Gestion and the Société Française des Analystes Financiers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carole to our management team. Her extensive background in financial strategy and investor relations will be complementary to our existing skilled team, and an invaluable asset to drive our growth and secure a strong financial position to underpin development of our vectors that facilitate targeting and delivery of therapeutics,” said Alexandre Tokay, co-founder and CEO of Vect-Horus. “Carole's leadership will be crucial in driving our financial strategy forward, based on our proprietary VECTrans® technology both to develop an internal pipeline of products and through partnerships.”

This is a further reinforcement of the experienced Vect-Horus leadership and will drive forward the company’s financial strategy. It follows the recent appointments of two new Board members: Jerome Berger, with vast expertise in strategy, finance, and venture capital in the technology and life sciences sectors, and Jean-Christophe Dantonel, who has more than two decades of profound expertise in biological sciences, project management, and clinical research.

Carole Imbert said: "I am excited to join Vect-Horus to collaborate with a very skilled team at this pivotal moment in the company's journey, with an impressive technology and pipeline and a dozen collaborations, including three strategic licensing agreements with major pharmaceutical companies. I am looking forward to strengthen the financial strategy of the Company to ensure smooth continuity and support Vect-Horus’ mission to enhance transport of therapeutics across biological barriers.”

About Vect-Horus

Vect-Horus designs and develops vectors that facilitate targeting and delivery of therapeutic or imaging agents to organs, including the brain, and to tumors. Founded in 2005, Vect-Horus is a spin-off of the Institute for Neurophysiopathology (INP, UMR7051, CNRS and Aix Marseille University), formerly headed by Dr Michel Khrestchatisky, co-founder of the company. Vect-Horus has 42 employees (most in R&D).

To learn more about Vect-Horus, visit www.vect-horus.com.

