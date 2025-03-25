Unbounded Rebirth: AÍMER Unveils the 2025SS Collection at China Fashion Week

BEIJING, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AÍMER, the renowned fashion brand, made a striking statement at the China Fashion Week (Spring) with the unveiling of its highly anticipated 2025SS New Product Launch Show. The event, held on March 23, 2025, showcased AÍMER’s commitment to breaking through boundaries and exploring unbounded aesthetics in the realm of fashion.





Under the guidance of the "Unbounded Rebirth" theme, AÍMER has embarked on a fashion exploration of tradition and future; nature and vitality; art and daily life. From the romantic poetry of lace to the natural rhythm of fabrics, or from the hidden beauty of underwear to the fashion expression of external wear, AÍMER uses delicate brushstrokes to outline the perfect integration of women's inner exploration and external artistic expression of flexibility and vitality.

In the context of love, lace is not only a symbol of femininity but also a creative expression of its inner resilience and vitality. From the classic Acanthus leaf motif to the design of the leaf veins; from the artistic carving of the water-soluble petals with heavy texture to the cultural inheritance of Kunqu opera elements, AÍMER uses lace to weave an aesthetic journey that integrates nature and humanity.

The timeless motif design of the Acanthus leaf, with its solemn and upright shape and symmetrical beauty, evokes a classical and elegant temperament. Its natural curves are cleverly combined with large, curved waves, and the silhouette is smooth and full of tension, presenting a dynamic beauty, like a poem out of classical mythology, conveying the vitality of tenacity and elegance. The perforated lace with a flower-patterned surface of the leaf vein element is breathable and refreshing and gives the bra a flexible rhythm so that daily wear can also become a double enjoyment of vision and touch, presenting a fashion chapter about beauty.





The water-soluble flower-patterned lace panel with heavy work texture dance and flutter like a colorful feather dress, and each flower piece is carefully carved to show a unique artistic beauty. The simplicity reveals extraordinary quality, highlighting AÍMER’s ultimate pursuit of details. The integration of Kunqu opera elements is an affectionate tribute to traditional culture. The embroidery process is used to outline dreamlike patterns, combining the beauty of Kunqu opera with the modern and fashionable design language, as if transplanting the gorgeous costumes from the Kunqu opera stage to the underwear. Inspired by the exquisite headdresses of Kunqu opera performers, the headdress is reinterpreted with a modern design approach, adding a blend of classical and contemporary charm to the overall look. A narrative between tradition and modernity, the collision of classics and fashion, makes each piece an aesthetic journey across time and space.





The beauty of balance; the charm of nature; the balance between romance and simplicity, function and comfort, and innerwear and outerwear are the diverse needs of modern women. Therefore, this season's new products are based on refinement and luxury, with a natural stretch and agility, which seems effortless but shows delicacy and sophistication in the details. Whether it is soft lace, glossy silk, or stretch mesh, the simplification of the design does not detract from the look. It is simple but not monotonous. The design adheres to the body's natural curves using no support or soft support to provide balance and stable protection.

Natural fabrics are also a bridge between nature and the body; silk fabrics, linen textures, original linen color prints, etc., are smooth and natural and breathable. The balance between natural texture and modelling lines shows the temperament of freedom and elegance to the fullest, not being bound by the overly delicate appearance, showing a sense of relaxation and elegance. This balance is not only a respect for the female body but also a deep understanding of the aesthetics of life. Through the delicate design language, AÍMER provides modern women with a choice of underwear that is suitable for daily wear and shows personality, giving underwear a natural and free soul and allowing the wearer to feel the beauty of life in every detail.

In exploring "Unbounded Rebirth", AÍMER brings infinite vitality to underwear and fashion collocation with technological innovation, process innovation and design language. The seamless three-dimensional tailoring opens up a new sense of fashion vision, allowing the underwear to show smooth lines and elegant silhouettes while fitting the body. The design of the leather splicing and weaving structure perfectly combines the effect of heavy industry retro with the simple appearance to create a cross-scene wearing experience of underwear. The addition of checks and stripes enhances the texture and three-dimensionality. With the change of body movements, it shows the trajectory of different dimensions, giving it a flexible vitality.

AÍMER liberates underwear from a single-wearing scene and gives it more possibilities. Whether it's the hidden beauty of underwear or the fashion expression of wearing, each piece can show its unique charm in different combinations, redefining the fashion boundaries of underwear innovatively. This season's new arrivals also focus on showing a rich sense of styling through multi-layered matching and layering designs. Multi-layering, long and short matching, creates a rich visual effect, breaking through underwear's traditional boundaries and material limitations.





Event site

"Unbounded Rebirth" is an exploration of the design language and dressing scheme that breaks through the boundaries around the values of "love, beauty and vitality" and realizes the value upgrade from "functional underwear" to "cultural wear" with innovative technology, diversified design and natural fabrics. This is an exploration of new life, new ideas, and new creativity, as well as an aesthetic journey that transcends time and space and breaks boundaries. AÍMER is committed to the mission of "creating beauty and delivering love", and explores the beauty of diversity with every woman.

AÍMER is a premium lingerie and apparel leader committed to making luxury accessible for all ages. The brand offers collections catering to diverse lifestyles, from foundational wear to everyday basics. The brand has expanded into a broader range of apparel, including loungewear, sleepwear, underwear, and basics for all body types and sizes. Known for its inclusive sizing, innovative fabric technologies, and focus on comfort and body positivity, AIMER continues to set the standard in accessible luxury.

AÍMER Expands Global Footprint to Serve Growing Customer Base. To meet the demands of its expanding global clientele, the company has strategically extended its presence across key international hubs. The brand now operates flagship stores, family lifestyle malls, and department store outlets in prime locations including Singapore, Macau, Dubai, and other major cities. Complementing its offline network, an official international website has been launched for global shoppers ( https://aimer.com/ ), integrating online and offline channels to deliver seamless worldwide experiences.

