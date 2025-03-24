Islanders receive 2025 Heritage Awards
CANADA, March 24 - Several Islanders and local organizations have been recognized for their efforts in preserving and promoting Prince Edward Island’s heritage.
The PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation, along with Lieutenant Governor Dr. Wassim Salamoun, presented the 2025 Heritage Awards to 20 individuals and eight groups in a variety of categories at Beaconsfield Carriage House in Charlottetown recently.
“I would like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to this year’s award recipients,” said Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture, Zack Bell. “Their commitment to honouring our Island’s heritage shows the vital role it plays in shaping our culture and ensuring our history is preserved for future generations.”
The winners included:
Heritage Recognition Awards
- Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative
- Jennifer Stenhouse
- Hanna Wylie
- Confederation Centre of the Arts
- Parks Canada
- Benevolent Irish Society of PEI
- Town of Stratford Subcommittee
- Sylvia MacPhail and Larry Gaudet
- Jacques and Janet Cyr
- Kara Griffin
- Island Nature Trust
- Shawn Larson
- Carter Jeffery and Arnold Smith
- Dr. Allan MacRae
- Denis Gallant
Volunteer of the Year
Natural Heritage Activity Award
Academic Publication of the Year
Creative Publication of the Year
Wendell Boyle Performance Award
Boyde Beck Memorial Award
Catherine Hennessey Heritage Activism Award
Mary Cornfoot Brehaut Genealogy Award
Architectural Conservation Project of the Year
Award of Honour
“These award winners are proof that heritage is not just about the past,” said PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation executive director, Matthew McRae. “It’s a living legacy and all of us benefit from it, right here in the present. Our communities are better when we actively cherish and preserve our heritage, as these inspiring people do every day.”
Media Contact:
Jimena Aristizabal
Acting Communications and Fundraising Coordinator
PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation
jaristizabal@gov.pe.ca
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.