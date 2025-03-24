Islanders receive 2025 Heritage Awards

CANADA, March 24 - Several Islanders and local organizations have been recognized for their efforts in preserving and promoting Prince Edward Island’s heritage.

The PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation, along with Lieutenant Governor Dr. Wassim Salamoun, presented the 2025 Heritage Awards to 20 individuals and eight groups in a variety of categories at Beaconsfield Carriage House in Charlottetown recently.

“I would like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to this year’s award recipients,” said Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture, Zack Bell. “Their commitment to honouring our Island’s heritage shows the vital role it plays in shaping our culture and ensuring our history is preserved for future generations.”

The winners included:



Heritage Recognition Awards

Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative

Jennifer Stenhouse

Hanna Wylie

Confederation Centre of the Arts

Parks Canada

Benevolent Irish Society of PEI

Town of Stratford Subcommittee

Sylvia MacPhail and Larry Gaudet

Jacques and Janet Cyr

Kara Griffin

Island Nature Trust

Shawn Larson

Carter Jeffery and Arnold Smith

Dr. Allan MacRae

Denis Gallant



Volunteer of the Year



Natural Heritage Activity Award



Academic Publication of the Year



Creative Publication of the Year



Wendell Boyle Performance Award



Boyde Beck Memorial Award



Catherine Hennessey Heritage Activism Award



Mary Cornfoot Brehaut Genealogy Award



Architectural Conservation Project of the Year



Award of Honour



“These award winners are proof that heritage is not just about the past,” said PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation executive director, Matthew McRae. “It’s a living legacy and all of us benefit from it, right here in the present. Our communities are better when we actively cherish and preserve our heritage, as these inspiring people do every day.”

