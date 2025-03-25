Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,602 in the last 365 days.

Invitation to Ascom Annual General Meeting 2025

Ladies and Gentlemen

Please find enclosed the invitation to the Ascom Annual General Meeting 2025.

This will take place on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 2 p.m.
The venue is the Theater Casino Zug, Artherstrasse 2-4, 6300 Zug.

Further details on the meeting and the agenda can be found in the official invitation enclosed.

Yours sincerely
Ascom Holding AG

Attachment


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Invitation to Ascom Annual General Meeting 2025

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more