Einladung zur Ascom Generalversammlung 2025


Sehr geehrte Damen und Herren

Anbei finden Sie die Einladung zur Ascom Generalversammlung 2025.

Diese findet am Mittwoch, 16. April 2025, 14.00 Uhr, statt.
Der Veranstaltungsort ist das Theater Casino Zug, Artherstrasse 2-4, 6300 Zug.

Weitere Details zur Versammlung und zur Traktandenliste finden Sie in der beiliegenden offiziellen Einladung.

Mit freundlichen Grüssen
Ascom Holding AG

