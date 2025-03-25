

Sehr geehrte Damen und Herren



Anbei finden Sie die Einladung zur Ascom Generalversammlung 2025.



Diese findet am Mittwoch, 16. April 2025, 14.00 Uhr, statt.

Der Veranstaltungsort ist das Theater Casino Zug, Artherstrasse 2-4, 6300 Zug.



Weitere Details zur Versammlung und zur Traktandenliste finden Sie in der beiliegenden offiziellen Einladung.

Mit freundlichen Grüssen

Ascom Holding AG

Anhang

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.