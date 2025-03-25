AndaSeat Empowers ALL 2025 AndaSeat CSR 2025 AndaSeat Support of Youth Esports AndaSeat Partners with Mason County Central High School

#AndaSeatEmpowersAll: AndaSeat Partners with Mason County Central High School to Support Student Esports Program

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AndaSeat Reaffirms Commitment to Education and Inclusion through $10,000 Esports SponsorshipAs part of its ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts, AndaSeat is proud to announce its $10,000 sponsorship of the Mason County Central (MCC) High School esports team. This initiative reflects AndaSeat’s belief in the transformative power of esports in education and youth development. Through this donation, the company has provided the team with professional-grade gaming chairs, adjustable desks, and lighting equipment to elevate their environment in their inaugural competitive season.The collaboration with MCC High School is part of AndaSeat’s #AndaSeatEmpowersAll initiative, which focuses on expanding access to ergonomic and performance-oriented seating for students of all backgrounds. The donation not only enhances the students' comfort and posture during gaming but also contributes to a more professional and motivating setting that reflects the serious commitment of these student-athletes.Investing in the Foundations of Youth EsportsThe MCC High School esports team, based in Scottville, Michigan, is entering its first year of competition in the Michigan High School Esports League (MHSEL). The team currently participates in varsity-level matches. With eleven student-athletes and two dedicated coaches, the program seeks to integrate gaming with values like teamwork, discipline, and academic accountability.Prior to the AndaSeat sponsorship, students trained and competed using basic equipment, including hard-back chairs and standard classroom desks. Recognizing the physical demands and performance impact of long-term seating, AndaSeat equipped the team with ergonomically optimized furniture to improve their competitive readiness and well-being.“We’re thrilled to support MCC’s students and contribute to a program that aligns with the values of teamwork, inclusion, and academic growth,” said from Lin Zhou, CEO of AndaSeat. “This initiative goes beyond gaming—it’s about recognizing esports as a valid and meaningful outlet for personal and educational development.”The Role of Ergonomic Design in Educational EsportsA key highlight of the donation is the inclusion of AndaSeat FlyQuest Edition Gaming Chairs, built on the Kaiser 4 platform. These chairs are designed to support intensive, prolonged use with features specifically beneficial for young gamers and students:- Advanced Lumbar Support System: With a 4-level pop-out system (3°, 10°, 17°, and 24°) and 4-way built-in adjustment, the lumbar structure allows for tailored spinal support. This promotes better posture and reduces lower back fatigue—an essential factor for students balancing academics and esports.- Ergonomic Head and Arm Support: The magnetic head pillow, crafted with cold-cure memory foam and a cooling gel layer, provides cervical support for focused gameplay. The 5D armrests, capable of movement in all directions and rotations, help prevent strain during prolonged mouse and keyboard usage.- Durable, Eco-Conscious Materials: The FlyQuest chairs feature AndaSeat’s solvent-free, stain-resistant leather, offering 80% greater resistance to wear and color fading than conventional PU leathers. The material has passed 2000 Taber wear cycles and scored 100,000 on the Martindale rub test, supporting the daily rigors of high school use. It’s also certified by OEKO-TEX and RoHS, ensuring a safe, sustainable seating experience.- Adjustability for a Range of Users: The Kaiser 4-based chairs include options in both L and XL sizes, accommodating students with heights ranging from 150 cm to 210 cm. Key structural features include 135° reclining backrests, 15° rocking mechanisms, and 6.5 cm height adjustment to ensure each student finds a healthy, personalized fit.The ergonomic benefits of the Kaiser 4 technology platform are already being felt by MCC’s players. “Prior, our students had been using hard-back chairs with their equipment on desks. These chairs are much more ergonomic and the new tables add a higher level of professionalism,” Coach Tim Danielson shared with AndaSeat.Supporting Inclusion, Academic Accountability, and Community EngagementThe MCC esports program offers students opportunities to engage in extracurricular activities that may not traditionally appeal to those in conventional athletics. For many team members, this is their first experience participating in school-sponsored competition, and with that comes an emphasis on teamwork, leadership, and responsibility. According to Coach Danielson, students must maintain academic standards to remain eligible, providing a powerful incentive to stay focused in the classroom as well as in the arena.AndaSeat recognizes this kind of program as an important extension of educational equity—offering students a path to achievement that’s aligned with their interests and talents. In supporting the MCC team, AndaSeat not only enhances their gameplay environment but also validates their efforts and ambitions as student competitors.“It’s not just about the matches,” said the AndaSeat CEO, Lin Zhou. “We see value in esports as a way to build confidence, foster social interaction, and encourage academic excellence. That’s why we’re proud to partner with schools like MCC that understand the broader role of esports in today’s education landscape.”Creating a Professional and Functional Gaming EnvironmentIn addition to gaming chairs, AndaSeat provided the team with height-adjustable desks and professional-grade lighting systems, completing a space that mirrors competitive esports setups seen at the collegiate and professional level. The adjustable desks allow players to customize their workstations based on body size and posture, supporting both performance and comfort.Each element of the space was chosen with durability and adaptability in mind, ensuring that the team can rely on the equipment throughout their season and beyond. Whether participating in official matches or engaging in practice sessions, MCC students now operate in an environment that supports health, focus, and team cohesion.The improvements were showcased recently to school, students demonstrated the new chairs and equipment during an in-school presentation, further highlighting the impact of the donation on the team’s morale and productivity.The #AndaSeatEmpowersAll MissionAndaSeat’s sponsorship of MCC High School is part of a wider mission to empower communities through ergonomic and inclusive technology. Under the #AndaSeatEmpowersAll banner, the company aims to:- Support youth programs and educational institutions that integrate gaming with skill-building- Increase access to performance seating solutions for underserved or emerging talent- Promote safe, sustainable seating environments that prioritize long-term health and posture- Recognize and elevate esports as a legitimate pathway for student growth and successBy engaging directly with schools, AndaSeat ensures that its products and expertise are applied where they can have the greatest impact—not just in professional settings, but in the classrooms and clubs where tomorrow’s leaders are being shaped.Looking Ahead: Continuing the Support of Youth EsportsAndaSeat is committed to ongoing engagement with educational and youth organizations that are cultivating the next generation of gamers, creators, and innovators. While MCC is the latest partner, the company continues to identify opportunities to extend support to institutions that recognize esports as a valuable component of 21st-century education.As esports continues to grow in reach and relevance, AndaSeat remains focused on building infrastructure that enables safe, enjoyable, and high-performance play. By providing tools that align with both physical health standards and competitive performance expectations, AndaSeat seeks to ensure that players of all levels have access to equipment that supports their aspirations.For more information on AndaSeat’s ergonomic technologies and youth-focused partnerships, visit www.andaseat.com

