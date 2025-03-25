PUSH for Empowered Pregnancy Launches #MomentForStillness to Honor Babies Born Still and Demand Urgent Action

Pause, Remember, Take action. #MomentForStillness There are 23,000 stillbirths each year in the US #MomentForStillness

A Nationwide Call to Address Preventable Stillbirths Begins March 25th at Noon ET

Too often, families facing stillbirth are blindsided by a preventable tragedy the healthcare system fails to address. Through the #MomentForStillness campaign, we want the public to stand with us.” — Samantha Banerjee, Executive Director of PUSH for Empowered Pregnancy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PUSH for Empowered Pregnancy is launching the #MomentForStillness campaign at noon ET on Tuesday, March 25, calling on people nationwide to pause, remember, and take action to combat the crisis of preventable stillbirth.Every day, 65 babies are still born in the United States, though the research suggests that at least one in four of these losses could be prevented. Despite this staggering reality, the U.S. healthcare system lacks standardized protocols to address altered fetal movement—a critical but often overlooked warning sign of distress. The #MomentForStillness campaign aims to bring national attention to this urgent issue and push for life-saving changes in prenatal care.The campaign is part of the broader "Stillness Is An Illness" initiative, a three-phase national public health movement launched in 2024. This initiative seeks to reform prenatal care standards through clinical advocacy, education, and policy change. As part of this effort, the short film "PUSH," written and directed by Ingrid Haas, was released to highlight the devastating impact of stillbirth and the urgent need for addressing altered fetal movement in prenatal care.​"Too often, families facing stillbirth are blindsided by a preventable tragedy that the healthcare system fails to address," says Samantha Durante Banerjee, Executive Director of PUSH for Empowered Pregnancy, a bereaved mother herself. "We know how to save these babies—research and global best practices show that tracking fetal movement and acting swiftly on changes can make a life-or-death difference. But without clear, standardized guidelines in the U.S., warning signs are missed, and too many babies are lost. Through the #MomentForStillness campaign, we’re asking the public to stand with us—because silence enables this crisis to continue, and speaking out can help stop it."At noon ET on March 25, supporters are encouraged to watch the 7-minute film PUSH at stillnessisanillness.com and sign the petition demanding updated fetal movement protocols in prenatal care. Prior to the #MomentForStillness, PUSH will host a LIVE virtual event at 11:40 AM ET on YouTube and on Instagram at http://instagram.com/pushpregnancy. . All are invited to join to hear from the actors, advocates, and creators who brought this urgent cause to life.Campaign assets and additional posting ideas are available here: https://bit.ly/momentforstillness , though participants are encouraged to personalize their messages to share with their communities to help put an end to this neglected public health crisis.For more information, visit pushpregnancy.org.About PUSH for Empowered PregnancyPUSH for Empowered Pregnancy is on a mission to end preventable stillbirth, and is not taking no for an answer. 65 babies die in the second half of pregnancy every single day in the U.S. - that’s 21,000 each year, most of them otherwise healthy, and all of them deeply loved. Many of these babies could have been saved. Working closely with medical researchers and doctors, PUSH for Empowered Pregnancy exists to eradicate preventable stillbirth in the U.S by 2035. Learn more at www.pushpregnancy.org

