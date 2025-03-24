Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; March 31, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. ("IAS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IAS) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between March 2, 2023, and February 27, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). IAS investors have until March 31, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The complaint claims that, during the Class Period, the defendants misrepresented or failed to disclose several key issues, including: (i) that IAS was facing a new, significant trend of heightened competitive pricing pressures, forcing the company to lower prices to address weaker demand and slower revenue growth; (ii) that IAS's pricing strategy was no longer advantageous and it could not maintain or raise prices as previously expected; (iii) that pricing had become a crucial factor in differentiating IAS from competitors, which was necessary to secure major renewals and new contracts; (iv) that the risks of increased competition leading to pricing pressures or forcing price changes had already materialized; and (v) as a result, IAS’s public statements during this period were materially false and misleading.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

