New Book I Was in Company Q Uncovers a Profound Spiritual Connection to the Civil War

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Ryan Patrick Trainor Merges Genealogy, History, and the Paranormal in a Riveting Exploration of the PastWhat if the echoes of the past could still be heard, felt, and even lived? In his upcoming book, I Was in Company Q: A Spiritual Connection to the Civil War , historian and genealogist Ryan Patrick Trainor takes readers on a mesmerizing journey through time, blending historical fact with paranormal intrigue. As he traces the footsteps of his ancestors, one a Union Army deserter, the others Confederate soldiers, he embarks on an unexpected and deeply personal spiritual awakening.Trainor, a former Archivist and Museum Specialist at the National Guard Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., discovered a hidden chapter in his family’s history during the 160th anniversary of his ancestor’s imprisonment. This revelation would lead him down an extraordinary path of discovery, where history, spirituality, and genealogy intertwine in ways that defy explanation. Through meticulously researched Civil War records, firsthand paranormal experiences, and an unwavering curiosity about the past, Trainor reconstructs a compelling story that proves our connections to history are not as distant as we might think.A Story That Transcends TimeAt the heart of I Was in Company Q lies the enigmatic story of John Thomas Kelbaugh, Trainor’s third great-uncle, who deserted from the Union Army. What compelled him to leave? What fate awaited him after his decision? And could Trainor himself be carrying the echoes of John’s life in his own soul? As he unearths the truth about his ancestor, Trainor also discovers two other distant relatives—second cousins, four times removed, who fought on the Confederate side. The revelation of a divided family mirrors the very heart of the Civil War, exposing the fractures that defined an era and, perhaps, still linger today.But this book is not just about history. It’s about something deeper, something unexplainable. Trainor experiences a series of inexplicable coincidences, vivid emotions, and moments of déjà vu that suggest a spiritual bond with these long-lost relatives. Could it be reincarnation? A psychic connection across time? Or simply the weight of unresolved ancestral trauma manifesting in the present? These questions drive Trainor to explore themes that go beyond historical analysis, inviting readers to reconsider their own ties to the past.A Unique Fusion of Genealogy and SpiritualityWhat sets I Was in Company Q apart is its seamless fusion of professional genealogical research with the unexplored mysteries of the spiritual realm. Unlike traditional history books, which rely solely on cold, hard facts, Trainor brings his narrative to life through the lens of personal experience, making history feel intimate, emotional, and eerily familiar. He challenges readers to consider the possibility that we don’t just inherit the DNA of our ancestors, we inherit their memories, their struggles, and perhaps even their unfinished stories.Drawing from his expertise as a historian, Trainor meticulously pieces together the lives of his ancestors using Civil War records, pension files, and military archives. However, his journey takes an unexpected turn when he starts experiencing strange synchronicities—moments that seem too perfectly timed to be mere coincidence. As these eerie events intensify, he begins to question whether the past is truly behind us, or if it still lingers, waiting to be acknowledged.A Book for History Enthusiasts and Spiritual Seekers AlikeWhile I Was in Company Q is steeped in Civil War history, its appeal reaches far beyond history buffs. This book is for anyone who has ever felt a strange pull toward a particular era, a sense of familiarity with a place they’ve never visited, or an unexplainable connection to an ancestor they’ve never met.Trainor’s work speaks to:• Civil War enthusiasts looking for a fresh, deeply personal perspective on the war.• Genealogy lovers fascinated by the idea that our ancestors’ lives may be more intertwined with our own than we ever imagined.• Spiritual seekers intrigued by reincarnation, psychic connections, and ancestral memory.• Readers of self-discovery and healing who are exploring how past traumas—whether personal or inherited—can shape our present livesA Mirror to Today’s WorldAs Trainor delves into his ancestors’ divided loyalties, I Was in Company Q also serves as a stark reminder of the lasting impact of political and ideological division. The echoes of the Civil War still resonate in modern society, and Trainor’s journey invites readers to reflect on the lessons history has to offer.At a time when the world seems increasingly fractured, this book challenges us to seek understanding, to confront the past with open minds and hearts, and to consider the possibility that history is not something we leave behind; it’s something we carry with us.Although I Was in Company Q is still in the final stages of editing, early readers and experts in genealogy and history have already expressed excitement about its compelling storytelling and groundbreaking approach. Trainor’s ability to blend rigorous research with personal experience makes for a read that is both educational and deeply moving.As a respected historian with a background in genealogy, Trainor has spent years uncovering the forgotten stories of the past. His credentials include:• Serving as State Genealogist for the Maryland Society, National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (NSSAR) from 2018–2019.• Presiding as President of the Friends of the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument from 2019–2021.• Leading a delegation to Normandy, France for the 75th anniversary of D-Day in 2019, where he participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Vierville-Sur-Mer, France.With a Master of Library Science from the University of Maryland College Park and a Certificate in Genealogical Research from Boston University, Trainor brings both academic rigor and heartfelt passion to his storytelling.A Call to Adventure—And Self-DiscoveryWhat if your ancestors’ stories were still unfolding—through you? I Was in Company Q is more than just a historical account; it’s an invitation to explore your own past, question your own connections, and perhaps even discover a truth about yourself you never expected.Are we merely products of our environment, or do the lives of those who came before us still shape our identities in ways we have yet to understand?This book is a must-read for anyone who believes that history is not just something we study—it’s something we live.

